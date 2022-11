View the original article to see embedded media.

Lincoln Riley continues to win key recruiting battles in California.

David Peevy, a four-star linebacker from Lincoln High School in San Diego, committed to the USC Trojans on Thursday. Peevy picked USC over Oregon and Washington .

Peevy's commitment moves USC's 2023 recruiting class from No. 14 to No. 13 in the country.

