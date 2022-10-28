Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

JOHNS CREEK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Pexco LLC, a leading North American specialty plastics manufacturer, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Plastic Profiles ( https://plasticprofiles.com ). Based in Parsippany, NJ, and founded in 1965, Plastic Profiles is a niche stock shapes manufacturer which specializes in fluoropolymer rods, tubes and compression molded sheets. These types of products are used in a variety of markets including semiconductors, aerospace & defense, life science and industrial as well as in crucial valve, gasket and sealing applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102006036/en/ Pexco CEO Sam Patel stated, “We are pleased to welcome Plastic Profiles to the Pexco family of companies. The acquisition of Plastic Profiles further expands our capabilities and technical expertise in the world of high-performance polymers. The company’s reputation as a reliable, high-quality supplier of PCTFE, FEP, PFA and ETFE product lines will add considerable value for our customers as we continue to build out our portfolio of technical capabilities utilizing higher-grade raw materials for critical applications.”
Comments / 0