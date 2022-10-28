Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and quickly approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the name of the company. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said a nondisclosure agreement prohibited him from publicly naming the company, and some House and Senate leaders said they intentionally did not find out the name because they did not want to let the information slip out before the deal is complete. During a debate Wednesday, House Ways and and Means Committee Chairman Trey Lamar said the company is “an existing employer there in the area.” Only the governor can call a special session, and Democratic legislators questioned why Reeves has not called sessions to address other issues, including funding for Jackson’s troubled water system or for struggling rural hospitals.

