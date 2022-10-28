Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.
WSET
House GOP asks Elon Musk for records relating to Hunter Biden story censorship
WASHINGTON (TND) — Following his takeover of the social media giant Twitter, Republicans have asked billionaire Elon Musk to turn over information related to Twitter's handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Saying Twitter decided "to limit information that may have affected the 2020 election" when it pushed back...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Biden addresses nation on threats to democracy ahead of midterms - live
The president speaks against election deniers running for office, saying they are leading a path to ‘chaos in America’ – follow all the latest news
WSET
Questions emerge about role of federal government in combatting disinformation
WASHINGTON (TND) — New Twitter owner Elon Musk has vowed a platform with less content moderation and more free speech with critics arguing it’s already devolved into a platform where hate speech and conspiracy theories roam wild. But The Intercept is reporting on what it calls “Truth Cops”...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Comments / 0