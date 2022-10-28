Read full article on original website
The issues swaying voters in Arizona
Early voting has been underway in Arizona for weeks, with reports of voter intimidation at ballot drop box sites continuing. The stakes are high with a Senate race that could determine the chamber’s balance of power and a governor’s race that has a Republican election denier leading in polls. Stephanie Sy reports on the issues energizing voters in the Grand Canyon State.
What the research finds on increasing diversity in college admissions
Universities around the country will be watching carefully as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in two college admissions cases on Oct. 31, 2022. Many legal pundits predict that affirmative action, a practice that gives preferences to groups that have been discriminated against, will be abolished when the court issues its decision next spring. That could prevent both private and public universities from considering a student’s race or ethnicity as one of many factors in admissions, along with grades, test scores and extracurricular activities.
