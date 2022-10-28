we are in very deep, and sinking fast. perhaps if we were not financing both sides of the war in Ukraine, we might have a chance of making it through the winter, without many people freezing, or starving to death. but Joe will continue flying to Delaware for his 4 day weekends on Air force 1 burning thousands of gallons of fuel.
But are we? Why is this not being talked about all over? If this is true the day is closer than they say. It’s not that I don’t believe it but this would mean the whole US economy would come to a stand still
Diesel runs this country. It's that simple really. No Diesel no nothing moves. Hope y'all stocked up because you'll need it.
Related
Biden mocked for claiming there are ’54 states’: ‘This guy is completely senile’
Marc Thiessen: It's a 'dirty little secret' Democrats want high gas prices to 'get us to give up fossil fuels'
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
US assures that a nuclear strike by North Korea would put «period» to Kim Jong Un’s regime
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
Putin's nuclear threats are pushing people like Trump and Elon Musk to press for a Ukraine peace deal. A nuclear expert warns that's 'dangerous.'
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
Russia says granting Ukraine membership of NATO will guarantee the beginning of World War Three
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie
Elon Musk says conflict between Taiwan and China could be resolved by making the island a 'special administrative zone' similar to Hong Kong
Eight reasons to be scared of China
White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 93