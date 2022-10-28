ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA

3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America

Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan

IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
