Read full article on original website
George Lohrmann
5d ago
Everytime he opens his mouth another lie pops out he was never in the Service or on a football team. Traitor funneled money stolen from the American 🇺🇸 people through Ukraine
Reply(2)
93
Luz Rodriguez
4d ago
ANOTHER LIE! I’ve come to the conclusion that Biden hears a story, likes a story, memorizes it and then uses it as his own. He lives vicariously through others. AND IT SHOWS!
Reply
51
jodie donovan
5d ago
Once a liar….And he admittedly said his memory isn’t what it used to be. Shocker. This old man needs to hire a nurse( oh yeah Dr. Jill) and get out of office before he can do anymore damage. Not sure what’s left to cripple but I’m sure he’ll find something. He makes me ill.
Reply
45
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Black Clergy of Philadelphia endorses John Fetterman for Senate
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Friday night, where he'll team up with Vice President Kamala Harris for a Pennsylvania Democratic Party event supporting gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. Fetterman was endorsed by a group of Black Clergy on Friday afternoon.With Election Day right around the corner, it seems just about everywhere you look there's a reminder to vote and who to vote for at rallies like this one at City Hall in Center City Friday."This is the only way we're going to change the world," activist Andrea Spruill said.Meanwhile across...
Baltimore high school football fight leads to teams' suspensions from state playoffs
Two rival Baltimore high school football teams have been disqualified from the state playoffs after a massive fight broke out at their most recent game.
Republicans Are Taking Bike Lanes Hostage In Their Quest To Stop A Progressive Prosecutor
Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers likely can't remove Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from office — so they're trying to strip him of his power instead.
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
There is a way to solve Philadelphia’s crime problem | Opinion
The headlines tell the story. “300 people have been killed in Philly homicides already this year” (Philadelphia Inquirer, July 19, 2022); “Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone in Philadelphia” (NBC News, July 8, 2022); “Pittsburgh hit with surge in deadly shootings in 2022.
thecatoctinbanner.com
When the Devil Went Down to Frederick
Note: The following account is based on the research of cultural geographer Dr. Raymond O’Brien and that of the reporter, conducted in the 1980s on the German Lutheran architecture and folklore of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the 18th century, thousands of German Lutherans migrated to Pennsylvania, and from there,...
Philadelphia police make 4th arrest in high school ambush shooting after football scrimmage; 5th teen at large
Philadelphia police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to September ambush shooting at Roxborough High School following a football scrimmage, as a fifth remains at large.
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Within hours, Republicans make impeachment drive against Philly DA Larry Krasner a midterm issue
HARRISBURG — When Pennsylvania Republicans announced they were introducing articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday, they said the crime situation in the city had gotten so dire, they couldn’t wait any longer to act. Asked if the unprecedented move had anything to do...
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
Drive-by shooting outside Philadelphia nightclub leaves at least 6 wounded, police say
At least six women suffered gunshot wounds in an apparent drive-by shooting outside Trilogy nightclub in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood early Sunday.
Drag queen story hour slammed as 'sexualizing children' after Maryland library hosts interactive event
A drag queen story time at a Maryland library near Columbia, Md. has enraged parents according to Manhattan Institute fellow Christopher Rufo.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
Swing voters rip Fetterman on MSNBC: ‘Hard to watch him speak’, ‘sore eye for the Democratic Party'
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" segment on Friday, Pennsylvania swing voters expressed concern over Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's health.
Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies star, buys beer for fans during World Series Game 3
Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Philadelphia Phillies star Rhys Hoskins, proved to be the real MVP during the team's Game 3 win over the Houston Astros.
Justin Verlander on flipping the bird to Phillies fans: 'Just saying hello in their native tongue’
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said that he was just messing around with fans of the Philadelphia Phillies when he flipped them the bird Monday night.
Tim McGraw honors his World Series champ father, Tug, at Phillies game
Tim McGraw made the jumbotron at Citizens Bank Park, where he donned his father's jersey from when he was a player with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pennsylvania authorities issue warrant for woman who allegedly abducted daughter, 6; Amber Alert issued
Pennsylvania authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old girl and her mother, who is the subject of an arrest warrant.
Downington Mom Who Kidnapped 6-Year-Old Daughter Arrested in VA: Police
The Chester County mom accused of kidnapping her own daughter was arrested in Virginia, authorities say. Vanessa Gutshall, 37, was taken into custody after a routine traffic stop in Fairfax County around noon on Thursday, Oct. 28, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a release. Authorities sought Gutshall...
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
Fox News
851K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 114