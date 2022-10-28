Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
A vast array of friends and admirers honor the country legend, who died on Oct. 4, with song and spoken words during a public memorial service at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House Loretta Lynn herself made several appearances — in video footage and recordings — at her own public memorial service on Sunday night in Nashville. During one of those moments, the country icon, who died at age 90 on Oct. 4, reflected with her trademark humility on what she hoped her legacy would be. "I would like to be remembered," she...
Adele Reveals How We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Incorrectly
The Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner says the correct pronunciation is a long "A" sound on the second syllable Adele has one of the most famous names in the world — but that doesn't mean we all know how to say it! The Grammy Award-winning artist, 34, set the record straight about her moniker in a recent Q&A with fans in Los Angeles to promote the release of her "I Drink Wine" music video. "Love that," Adele said after a fan via satellite from London asked her a question about songwriting. "She said...
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes
Tamera Housely shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 9 with husband Adam Housely The Housleys had a dreamy Halloween! Tamera Mowry-Housley got into the Halloween spirit with daughter Ariah, 7, in matching unicorn Halloween costumes, which she documented in a fun Instagram Reel on Monday. "Making Halloween dreams come true 🦄 #happyhalloween🎃," she captioned the video, which begins with Ariah in an inflatable unicorn costume dancing with the caption "daughter who always wanted to be a unicorn." The video, a take on a recent TikTok trend, then flashes to the...
Gwen Stefani on Husband and 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton: 'We're So Different, Yet We're So the Same'
"Finding a best friend, someone that is on the same plane when it comes to morals, or just the way you look at life, that's the dream," said Stefani on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show Gwen Stefani is opening up about why her marriage to Blake Shelton has worked for almost two years — despite the pair's many differences. In an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker spoke to host Drew Barrymore about meeting Shelton, 46, while feeling hopeless following her divorce...
Kane Brown Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's 3rd Birthday with Butterfly Party: Photos
Kane and Katelyn Brown share daughters Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 11 months Happy birthday, Kingsley Rose! Over the weekend, Kane Brown and wife Katelyn celebrated daughter Kingsley's third birthday with a pink butterfly-themed party. Katelyn, 30, shared a series of beautiful photos from the dreamy event, which featured balloon arches, an enchanted-looking tent and a bounce house with Kingsley's name on it. "Cannot believe our baby girl is 3! We love you sooo much and you are our whole world!" Katelyn captioned her post on Instagram. "Your light shines...
Thomas Rhett Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Willa Gray's 7th Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Thomas Rhett is celebrating his oldest daughter on her special day!. On Tuesday, the country singer, 32, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram in honor of daughter Willa Gray's 7th birthday, sharing a series of photos throughout the little girl's life as well as a heartfelt message. "Willa Gray. My...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandmother in May when son Cody welcomed a baby boy, Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson had a clever costume on his first Halloween! The former Today co-host's daughter-in-law, Erika Brown Gifford, shared an Instagram Reel of son Frank Michael, 5 months, dressed up in an adorable costume on the holiday. "Introducing FRANKIE STEIN 🧡🤍," she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Monday, which showed the infant dressed as a little monster. The compilation showed baby Frank in a Frankenstein jumper...
'American Idol' Alum Gabby Barrett and Husband Cade Foehner Welcome Second Baby, Son Augustine
Gabby Barrett revealed that her family welcomed their baby boy in late October in an Instagram post on Wednesday Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are officially parents of two! The American Idol alum, 22, and her singer husband welcomed their second baby together, son Augustine Boone Foehner, on Thursday, Oct. 27, they announced on Instagram Wednesday. Baby Augustine was born weighing 9 lbs., 6 oz., a rep confirms to PEOPLE. Barrett shared a photo of daughter Baylah May, 21 months, peering over at the newborn, who lay with a pacifier...
