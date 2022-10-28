"Finding a best friend, someone that is on the same plane when it comes to morals, or just the way you look at life, that's the dream," said Stefani on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show Gwen Stefani is opening up about why her marriage to Blake Shelton has worked for almost two years — despite the pair's many differences. In an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker spoke to host Drew Barrymore about meeting Shelton, 46, while feeling hopeless following her divorce...

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO