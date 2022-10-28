Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Keller @ Large: Scott Brown says GOP has plenty of opportunity to grab Mass. voters
BOSTON - If the polls are right, Republicans could see big gains in Washington and in many states across the country. But Massachusetts is looking like it may be an exception to that trend.Former U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Senator Scott Brown tells WBZ-TV in an interview that "the out-of-control spending in Massachusetts, the constant overregulation, giving driver's licenses potentially to people that are here illegally" create a vote-rich environment for Republicans. So we wondered: Why is gubernatorial nominee Geoff Diehl trailing by a landslide in every poll?"He's gonna live and die by the things he's done and supports,...
Illinois Lawmakers Advance Abortion Bill, Reproductive Health Act
Illinois may soon be the second state to pass the Reproductive Health Act to protect the right to abortion.
