Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Yavapai College Gives High School Students Head Start
This fall’s pilot partnership is with Prescott High School and it has proven to be a resounding success. The Early College Academy is a program in which high school students complete YC classes through concurrent enrollment at a YC campus in partnership with their high school while simultaneously fulfilling high school graduation requirements. Students have the opportunity to complete general education classes, an AGEC (Arizona General Education Curriculum certificate), or an associate degree while in high school. The high school partner pays the tuition for the YC classes and YC provides a space for the high school students to meet and complete their required coursework.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Real Estate Remains Fundamental to Local Commerce
If we have the “outdoorsy” part covered, then the “affordability” factor is what we should focus on. For most of us, 2022 was a year spent watching the housing market closely. As mortgage rates fluctuated and home prices continued to rise, many began to expect that the real estate industry was in trouble. However, a better word would be “transition.”
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Exploring Arizona Philharmonic’s Community-Centric Vision
“Coming to a concert is like going to a church; you set aside that time not to be disturbed and you create something almost sacred.”. To understand Arizona Philharmonic’s vision for the Prescott fine arts community, it is helpful to hear executive director Henry Flurry speak of the orchestra’s culture of kindness. During AZ Phil’s founding, this culture began with respect and hospitality for the musicians. It quickly grew to include the audience, volunteers, staff, board members and the community.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Farmers Market Winter Hours to Begin Nov 5
On Saturday, November 5, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 9th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Dignity Health-YRMC (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 9:30am to 1pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through March 2023. The market will be closed on November 26 and December 24.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Prescott Food Forest Finds a Home in Chino Valley
All we need is 15 to 20 volunteers to give three hours per week to substantially increase our growth and giving potential. It is an honor and a pleasure to share my thoughts and perspective on living a healthy life with you. I am passionate about living a long and healthy life; hence, my nickname, “Your Make 100 Healthy Guy.” As the founder of the Make 100 Healthy Foundation, I am always exploring best practices for nutrition, exercise and an overall sense of well-being.
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Highway Construction Update
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.
momjunky.com
The Best Coffee in Sedona
Sedona is by far my favorite and most magical place in Arizona. It is one of the most visited places in the world averaging 3 million visitors a year. From vortices to spiritual healing to drum circles, there are so many fun things to do in red rock country, including visiting amazing coffee shops. Here is a list of the best coffee shops in Sedona.
SignalsAZ
Old Black Canyon Highway Chip Seal to Begin
Please be advised that Cactus Asphalt in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing rubberized chip seal and fog seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City. Construction work will include placing a 1/2″ chip seal, fog seal, and striping. The chip seal is a rapid...
KTAR.com
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan growing his Arizona wine empire with new tasting room
PHOENIX – Rocker Maynard James Keenan’s Arizona wine empire is growing like well-tended grapevines. The singer for Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle is opening a new tasting room, Four Eight Wineworks, in Old Town Cottonwood. The wine bar is set to debut Nov. 16 at 816 N....
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Blazin’ M Ranch Offering Holiday Hoedown
The Blazin’ M Ranch has become a recognized attraction in the Verde Valley, cited as a Tripadvisor “Traveler’s Choice.”. Crisp fall days and evenings illuminated by bright moons of harvest season make fall holiday celebrations especially memorable in the greater Verde Valley. Adding to the magic of the season is the Blazin’ M Ranch in Cottonwood, where actors are delivering the “Holiday Hoedown” from Nov. 29 through Dec.30.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Diagnosing the Issue, Knowing Who to Contact
The usual inquiry will go something like, “OK, Sandy, you gave me three names. Which one would you use?”. Tom: Hi, Sandy. I have a topic that I would like to put forward for this month. You are always talking about the hundreds of calls you get from folks in our area, and I have always wanted to ask you, what are the types of calls you receive? Are you up for that?
AZFamily
Yavapai County group to no longer watch ballot boxes after complaint filed
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County group will no longer monitor ballot drop boxes after a complaint was filed earlier this week. Protect Democracy and the League of Women Voters of Arizona (LWVAZ) filed the statement addressed to the Yavapai County Preparedness Team and the conservative group Lions of Liberty, calling for the end of “Operation Drop Box.”
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
theprescotttimes.com
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER. On October 26, 2022, Sharalyn Stura, age 61, was found guilty by a Yavapai County jury of First Degree Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and False Reporting. The trial began on October 18, 2022, in Division 4 of the Yavapai County Superior Court.
Comments / 0