Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded
After more than 150 people died in a deadly crush in Seoul on Saturday night, the BBC looks at how the tragedy unfolded. By early evening on Saturday, thousands of mainly young people had converged in Itaewon in the centre of the South Korean capital, a lively party spot whose warren-like streets and alleys are filled with bars and restaurants.
BBC
WitchTok: The witchcraft videos with billions of views
When you think of TikTok, dance challenges, comedy creations and the latest earworms probably spring to mind. But one of the latest trends is focused more on spells, potions and prophecies - witchcraft. Videos with the hashtag WitchTok have amassed more than 30 billion views, and has made it easier...
BBC
Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day
Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
BBC
Man tried to abduct boy, six, at Middlesbrough Diwali festival
A man tried to abduct a six-year-old boy during a festival celebrating Diwali in Middlesbrough, police say. It happened on Saturday at about 18:15 BST in the town's Centre Square. Cleveland Police said the man grabbed the youngster by the wrist and tried to pull him away from his mother...
BBC
'Extremely rare' 500-year-old textiles stun Antiques Roadshow expert
An Antiques Roadshow expert was left stunned when a never-before-seen Elizabethan textiles collection dating back 500 years appeared during filming. The items - which included a bedspread and pillowcases sewn by Elizabeth I and her ladies in waiting - were led by an "extremely rare" ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
BBC
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
BBC
S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'
Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
BBC
Leicester disorder: Hindu groups set to boycott review
A review of recent unrest in Leicester is set to be boycotted by one part of the city's religious community. Large-scale disorder broke out in September following tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities. On Wednesday, the review was launched by hate crime expert Dr Chris Allen.
BBC
Swansea woman waits 17 years for disease diagnosis
A woman with a little-known neurological disorder says a lack of awareness meant she endured 17 years of pain before a diagnosis. Despite an estimated 25,000 people in the UK having Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), Becky Jones said most respond with a "glazed stare" when she tells them about her condition.
BBC
Seoul Halloween crush: Aftermath of disaster in pictures
Have you been affected by what's happened? Are you in the area? If it's safe to do so, you can share your experience by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk. Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
Comments / 0