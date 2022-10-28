ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WJCL

Dry spell continues and two named storms to kick off November

The current dry spell in Savannah is nearing 3 weeks without measurable rain. The next few days will continue to add to the streak as dry weather remains over our area. Temperatures will be above average meaning more highs in the 70s to around 80 this week. If you are...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Another pleasantly warm day. Tracking Lisa and Martin

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another nice day with pleasant afternoon temperatures. There will be mostly sunny skies today with some high clouds moving through with a storm system to our northwest. Highs are going to be in the upper-70 and lower-80s. Beautiful November weather is in the forecast...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Warm weather for Halloween with spotty showers

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Halloween will be a warm day with a few spotty showers. The chance for showers will be late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be above average for the last day of October with highs in the lower-80s for most areas and mid-70s at the beachfront. The trick or treating forecast is looking dry this evening and mild with temperatures in the 70s throughout the evening.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah native, Nolan Smith listed as 'doubtful' against No. 2 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. — It looks like Georgia will be without arguably its best defensive player against the nation’s top offense on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t definitive while addressing the media Monday at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, but he said senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith was “probably doubtful” for Saturday’s monumental matchup against No. 2 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. Smith suffered what was initially thought to be a separated shoulder in the second quarter of Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida this past Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. He did not play the rest of the game.
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week

Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 8-year-old Savannah girl found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:35 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl. How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?. Sophia Castellano was last...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Eagles soar high with Sun Belt soccer awards

STATESBORO, Ga. — After collecting the program's first Sun Belt Conference women's soccer title, Georgia Southern notched a pair of major awards and had three student-athletes named All-Conference with Monday's annual awards release from the league. Junior defender Sade Heinrichs was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Burke County high school football coach suffers heart attack during game, collapses

JESUP, Ga. — Update 2:30 p.m.:Burke County Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday which read:. "Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is recovering in the hospital after collapsing on the field during the game in Wayne County last night. Coach Parker's wife, Rashann, said, "Thanks to God and the quick actions of our athletic trainer and the Wayne County Medical personnel, he is alert and doing well."
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Ghost Pirates preparing for their first-ever home game

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The excitement is building for the Savannah Ghost Pirates as they get ready for their first home game in franchise history this weekend. And they will come into that game with lots of early-season success. It’s been a storybook start for the Savannah Ghost Pirates franchise,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Lowe's Hiring Event :85 jobs available

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Lowe's is making it easy for anyone to start a career with them, hiring full-time operations team members for day, night and weekend shifts. Candidates 18+ will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA

