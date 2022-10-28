Read full article on original website
Dry spell continues and two named storms to kick off November
The current dry spell in Savannah is nearing 3 weeks without measurable rain. The next few days will continue to add to the streak as dry weather remains over our area. Temperatures will be above average meaning more highs in the 70s to around 80 this week. If you are...
Another pleasantly warm day. Tracking Lisa and Martin
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another nice day with pleasant afternoon temperatures. There will be mostly sunny skies today with some high clouds moving through with a storm system to our northwest. Highs are going to be in the upper-70 and lower-80s. Beautiful November weather is in the forecast...
Georgia Southern coming off a bye-week, Eagles to face South Alabama on Saturday
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern is coming off a bye-week after defeating Old Dominion University in their previous matchup, the Eagles are set to host the South Alabama Jaguars this Saturday, Nov. 5 at Paulson Stadium. Georgia Southern is 5-3 on the season, and 2-2 in conference play. South...
Warm weather for Halloween with spotty showers
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Halloween will be a warm day with a few spotty showers. The chance for showers will be late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be above average for the last day of October with highs in the lower-80s for most areas and mid-70s at the beachfront. The trick or treating forecast is looking dry this evening and mild with temperatures in the 70s throughout the evening.
Savannah native, Nolan Smith listed as 'doubtful' against No. 2 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. — It looks like Georgia will be without arguably its best defensive player against the nation’s top offense on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t definitive while addressing the media Monday at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, but he said senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith was “probably doubtful” for Saturday’s monumental matchup against No. 2 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. Smith suffered what was initially thought to be a separated shoulder in the second quarter of Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida this past Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. He did not play the rest of the game.
No. 1 seed Eagles head to Alabama for postseason tournament; rematch set with Georgia State
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles women's soccer team is headed to Foley, Alabama for the post-season Sun Belt Conference tournament. The team is coming off their first-ever regular season conference title Thursday night, defeating Georgia State 1-0 in Atlanta. The Eagles are the number one seed in...
Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week
Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
Update: Missing 8-year-old Savannah girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:35 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl. How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?. Sophia Castellano was last...
WJCL partners with America's Second Harvest, Pooler Piggly Wiggly for 2nd annual Turkey Drive 22
POOLER, Ga. — With Thanksgiving less than a month away, WJCL 22 will once again be collecting turkeys for America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director at Second Harvest, said they want to make sure everyone has a nice holiday, but it's going to be difficult.
Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina following Hurricane Ian
S.C. — Hurricane Ian relief may soon be on the way for South Carolina. Yesterday, Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist in state and local recovery efforts. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 experienced major damage, and...
Georgia rapper killed: Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, shot
TMZ is reporting the Atlanta rapper Takeoff, a member of the group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. It reportedly happened around 2:30 a.m. at a bowling alley. Witnesses say there was an altercation while a group played dice. All three members of Migos were arrested...
Georgia college student killed in stampede at South Korea Halloween festival
MARIETTA, Ga. — This morning a Georgia community is mourning the loss of a college student, who was killed in a deadly stampede in South Korea. More than 150 people were killed during a Halloween celebration Saturday. "I feel like I have a hole in me. A big hole...
Running for re-election: GA District 161 Rep. Bill Hitchens says infrastructure will be his top priority
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. While all eyes are on Georgia’s Senate and Governor’s races, state legislative seats are up for grabs, too. Anchor/reporter Olivia Wile met with Rep. Bill Hitchens outside Enmarket Arena before he had to go inside...
Eagles soar high with Sun Belt soccer awards
STATESBORO, Ga. — After collecting the program's first Sun Belt Conference women's soccer title, Georgia Southern notched a pair of major awards and had three student-athletes named All-Conference with Monday's annual awards release from the league. Junior defender Sade Heinrichs was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of...
Burke County high school football coach suffers heart attack during game, collapses
JESUP, Ga. — Update 2:30 p.m.:Burke County Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday which read:. "Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is recovering in the hospital after collapsing on the field during the game in Wayne County last night. Coach Parker's wife, Rashann, said, "Thanks to God and the quick actions of our athletic trainer and the Wayne County Medical personnel, he is alert and doing well."
Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
Savannah Arts fall in the final 3-1 to Mount Paran Christian in the GHSA final four
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Arts Academy Panthers fell to the Mount Paran Christian Eagles 3-1 at home Saturday morning in the GHSA Class AA final four. This was the Panthers first trip in program history to the semifinals. Savannah Arts finishes the season with a 40-5 record. The...
Race for GA House District 164: Rep. Stephens fighting for re-election
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. Georgia House District 164 Representative Ron Stephens says he wasn’t planning to be in the State Legislature for more than two years, now it’s been more than two decades. Anchor/Reporter Olivia Wile met with Rep....
Savannah Ghost Pirates preparing for their first-ever home game
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The excitement is building for the Savannah Ghost Pirates as they get ready for their first home game in franchise history this weekend. And they will come into that game with lots of early-season success. It’s been a storybook start for the Savannah Ghost Pirates franchise,...
Lowe's Hiring Event :85 jobs available
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Lowe's is making it easy for anyone to start a career with them, hiring full-time operations team members for day, night and weekend shifts. Candidates 18+ will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.
