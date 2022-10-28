Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Louisville man shot to death in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Louisville man who was fatally shot in the city's Russell neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a reported shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 12th and Jefferson streets.
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men charged with murder from fatal Newburg shooting, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Newburg from September, according to Louisville Metro Police. On Sept. 5, LMPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level. Police found Terry Dedrick, 57, with a gunshot wound, and he later died at University Hospital.
wdrb.com
LMPD makes arrest in connection to July homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection to a homicide in July in the Jacobs neighborhood. Armani Shrivers was booked into Metro Corrections early Wednesday morning. The 19-year-old is charged with murder, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. The homicide happened around 9 p.m....
Wave 3
Wave 3
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run on Monday night that killed a woman who was crossing the road. Chelsea Moore was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious injury on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
wdrb.com
Wave 3
wdrb.com
19-year-old arrested after Preston Hwy. hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a motorist they said crashed into a bicyclist on Preston Highway before driving away and leaving him in critical condition on Preston Highway Tuesday night. According to court documents, Louisville Metro Police officers arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Terry shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The crash...
Wave 3
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
wdrb.com
16-year-old arrested weeks after shots fired into Clarksville police chief's home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday, several weeks after police say he fired shots into the home of the Clarksville police chief. According to a news release Wednesday from Indiana State Police, the boy was arrested in Floyd County,...
wdrb.com
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. Updated: 3 hours ago. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes...
Wave 3
WANE-TV
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after crashing on his motorcycle. Louisville Metro police were called to a crash at the 7300 block of Grade Lane just before 3 a.m. No one else was on the motorcycle and wet, slick roadway may have been a contributing...
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road. According to Aaron...
wdrb.com
Metro Councilman applauds LMPD's return to pre-pandemic response practices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the last year, several businesses in downtown Louisville have experienced robberies. And as a response, Louisville Metro Police will begin resuming its normal duties. In a memo sent to staff on Monday obtained by WDRB News, LMPD Chief Erika Shields walked back on special orders...
wdrb.com
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after two-vehicle crash near Hikes Point, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a crash involving an SUV and motorcyclist at the intersection of Breckinridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The motorcyclist,...
