ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies Louisville man shot to death in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Louisville man who was fatally shot in the city's Russell neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a reported shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 12th and Jefferson streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 Louisville men charged with murder from fatal Newburg shooting, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Newburg from September, according to Louisville Metro Police. On Sept. 5, LMPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level. Police found Terry Dedrick, 57, with a gunshot wound, and he later died at University Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD makes arrest in connection to July homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection to a homicide in July in the Jacobs neighborhood. Armani Shrivers was booked into Metro Corrections early Wednesday morning. The 19-year-old is charged with murder, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. The homicide happened around 9 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect arrested in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect connected to a shooting over the summer that killed one person in the Jacobs neighborhood is now in custody. A heavy police presence near Mellwood on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Armani D. Shrivers. Shrivers is a suspect...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after being hit by a car on Poplar Level Road near Interstate 264 on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit around 8 p.m. Police say a woman was walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in hit-and-run at I-264 and Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 on Monday night. Officers found an adult woman who had been hit at the location shortly before 8 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after crashing on his motorcycle. Louisville Metro police were called to a crash at the 7300 block of Grade Lane just before 3 a.m. No one else was on the motorcycle and wet, slick roadway may have been a contributing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

21-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road. According to Aaron...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy