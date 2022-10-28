ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald McDonald House of Arkoma holds Trunk or Treat in Rogers

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mars and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma held its Trunk or Treat in Rogers on October 27.

The family-friendly event featured food, fun, games and candy. It was also a way for people to support the Ronald McDonald House and the people it helps.

“People are bringing wish list items to give to our families in the hospital, staying with us right now,” said Erin Thomas with the Ronald McDonald House. “That just helps us keep families comfortable during their stay.”

Those who would like to help out can visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma website .

