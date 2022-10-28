Read full article on original website
cn2.com
SC Governor Kicks Off Campaign Tour in Rock Hill ahead of Election Day
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Voters are one week away from election day though early, in-person voting is underway in South Carolina. There are many races on the ballot and many eyes are set on Columbia on the governor’s race. Long time Republican Governor Henry McMaster is...
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – Flour Power Cooking Studio
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Flour Power a new business in York County nestled between Fort Mill and Tega Cay off of Hwy 160 offers exciting cooking classes and camps for kids of all ages. Want to go?
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Native American Studies Celebrates 17 Years, Ford Named SC Victim Advocate
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Solicitor’s Office partners with Sheriff Deputy to create a reading program, Native American Studies celebrates 17 years and Lisa Ford is SC Victim Advocate of the Year!. Congrats to Lisa Ford is South Carolina’s Victim Advocate of the Year. Ford is...
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY – TAP into the Arts Returns to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Rock Hill Sports and Events Center will be hosting Tap Into The Arts beautiful art created by students in the Therapeutic Programs.
3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
cn2.com
Minute In History: Rock Hill’s Main Street / Town Center Mall
Looking at Rock Hill’s Main Street, it’s hard to imagine that just 4 decades ago, it was a covered shopping mall. CN2’s Minute in History is proudly brought to you by Rock Hill Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Student-Led Meet-The-Candidates Forum Tonight
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight Rock Hill Schools students will be leading a forum for school board candidates. This student-led forum will include questions from students across the district and will take place tonight from 6 pm until 7 pm at Castle Heights Middle School. There will...
cn2.com
Pilot Mental Health Transport Program Aims to Break Stigma
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County is one of the first counties in South Carolina to take part in a pilot program, allowing mental health patients to be transported with dignity. Typically law enforcement officers have to transport the person experiencing a mental health breakdown, place them...
City officials, residents try to find solution for man living in trailer on neighborhood street
CHARLOTTE — Residents in the Belmont neighborhood talked Tuesday night about concerns over a man who has been living in a trailer on the street outside their homes. Neighbors, police and city leaders agree that it is a complicated issue and are split on what to do to make the situation safe for everyone.
wach.com
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 1st
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 1st. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WHSV
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
Mecklenburg County residents concerned about 911 call response times: 'Where were you guys?'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department communication division receives and dispatches 911 calls for all of Charlotte, the town of Huntersville, the town of Davidson, the airport and unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County. According to the division's website, more than 77,000 calls are answered each month. Once...
WBTV
Rock Hill lowers the speed limit on unposted roads
No police reports or incident reports substantiating behavior that would constitute unprotected speech have been received at this time. Election officials in Gaston County are excited about the surge in early voters this year. DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape. Updated: 6 hours ago. It was...
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of college bus in South Carolina
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
Union County principal surprised with principal of the year award
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has announced its 2022-2023 principal of the year. Piedmont Middle School’s Dr. Cassie Eley received the honor. She beat out nine other finalists to become the district’s principal of the year. Eley was surprised with a drumline Monday as...
Chester County school staff members to get bonuses
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Staff members working in the Chester County School District can expect a bonus soon as a sign of gratitude for their work. The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday the bonuses, which were approved by district leaders over the summer, are set to go out to district staff on Dec. 7. Full-time staff members will get $1,000, while part-time staff will receive $500.
