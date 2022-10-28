Read full article on original website
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson expressed concerns about some city council members behavior after their last meeting. He says he is happy with the progress being made in regards to removing John C. Calhoun’s name from a popular city square. However, he is not okay with...
Port Wentworth council members discuss drafts of redistricting maps
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - New maps are being drawn for redistricting in the City of Port Wentworth. The first workshop was Tuesday night for council members to discuss the new drafts with a virtual presence from the state’s reapportionment office. Redistricting follows the census every 10 years. Port...
Savannah mayor to deliver the 2022 State of the City address
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Savannah is delivering his first in-person State of the City address on Wednesday evening. Mayor Van Johnson will highlight what has happened over the last year including the city’s achievements and challenges. Gun violence and overall crime in the city are just a couple of topics that could come up during Wednesday night’s address.
Effingham Co. community challenges rezoning proposal
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A community in Effingham County wants commissioners to reject a company’s rezoning request for a surface mining operation near their neighborhood. Effingham residents near McCall Road and Racepath Road showed up to a commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday night. The proposal on the table...
Chatham Co. sees fewer early voters than other counties in Georgia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting started in Georgia on October 17th and a look at the latest numbers show that Chatham County has fewer early voters than other Georgia counties with a similar population size. Based on the latest census data, about an eighth of Chatham County’s population...
WATCH: WTOC interviews Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams ahead of Election Day 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC sits down with the top two candidates running for Georgia governor. Incumbent Brian Kemp looking for four more years and challenger Stacey Abrams is looking to take his job. WTOC caught up with both candidates on the campaign trail. Stacy Abrams joined us in our...
Jasper Co. election leaders pleased with new early voting system
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s first midterm using the new early voting system is more than halfway done. Jasper County election leaders are pleased not just with voter turnout, but voter attitude as well as they say most people coming to cast a ballot are excited to do so.
Claxton Police officially move into new headquarters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton police were busy today moving into their new headquarters. The department received funding from a local nonprofit to build the 2 and a half million-dollar facility. Officers say the new building will give them more security better access to parts of the city and a...
Evans County voters will vote on sales tax aimed at funding capital projects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County voters will see the question at the end of their ballot. It’ll ask whether the county should continue imposing a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST. It’s a one percent sales tax in Evans County that leaders say is nothing new....
Man arrested after parking truck on sidewalk, taking off clothes and yelling in front of Savannah City Hall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after parking his tractor-trailer truck on the sidewalk in front of Savannah City Hall, exposing himself and yelling threats, according to the police report. In the report from the Savannah Police Department, witness video and...
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today. Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area...
Lowcountry leaders gather at State of the Region for the first time since 2019
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The pandemic limited gatherings for years, but Wednesday one of the biggest returned to the Lowcountry. The state of the region event hosted by the Hilton Head Bluffton Chamber of Commerce on Hilton Head today, essentially tries to bring as many Lowcountry leaders into the same room as local economic leaders to talk about big issues affecting the business community.
Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
Rep. Carl Gilliard selected as Grand Marshal for Savannah’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State Representative Carl Gilliard will serve as one of the grand marshals for the 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Savannah. “As a Savannah native, this parade is one of my favorite traditions, so I am honored to serve as a leader for one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the nation,” said Rep. Gilliard. “I look forward to celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King, as well as marching through the streets in an effort to stand up against racism and discrimination.”
Over 12,000 people cast ballots in first week of early voting in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - We’re now past the halfway point for early voting in South Carolina as Election Day is just over a week away. Across the four polling locations in Beaufort County, 12,228 people cast their ballot during the first week of early voting with 4,748 coming from the Bluffton office.
Historic St. Philip Church’s ‘Wild and Crazy Auction’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shop, celebrate and just have some fun Saturday at the Historic St. Philip Church’s “Wild and Crazy Auction.’’ Items for men, women, children, the home and more will be available at huge discounts.
SCCPSS to discuss new security equipment, school buses at board meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board will talk about a number of topics including sustainability, security and if the start of the school year could be different next year. It seems like the school year just started but already they will be discussing what...
Elections officials see huge turnout for early voting in Evans County
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Just over a week to go until election day and Georgians continue to vote early in record numbers. The Secretary of State’s office reporting more than 1 million Georgians have cast their ballot with 115,000 this weekend alone. Evans County election officials say turnout...
United Way of the Coastal Empire holding nonprofit mini retreat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nonprofits are essential to our community and if you are looking to improve yours, we have a place for you to get all the information and help you need. Productive Nonprofits Consultant Aileen Gabbey, who is one of the organizers for a free nonprofit mini retreat happening this week, joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us how you can get involved.
Bulloch Co. commissioners voted to pass new benefits plan for county employees
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Cities and counties everywhere find themselves competing for good employees. It can turn into a bidding war when it comes to benefits. Tuesday, Bulloch County commissioners voted to pass a new plan for their staff. County leaders say they have to find the happy medium of...
