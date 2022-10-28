ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Port Wentworth council members discuss drafts of redistricting maps

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - New maps are being drawn for redistricting in the City of Port Wentworth. The first workshop was Tuesday night for council members to discuss the new drafts with a virtual presence from the state’s reapportionment office. Redistricting follows the census every 10 years. Port...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah mayor to deliver the 2022 State of the City address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Savannah is delivering his first in-person State of the City address on Wednesday evening. Mayor Van Johnson will highlight what has happened over the last year including the city’s achievements and challenges. Gun violence and overall crime in the city are just a couple of topics that could come up during Wednesday night’s address.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. community challenges rezoning proposal

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A community in Effingham County wants commissioners to reject a company’s rezoning request for a surface mining operation near their neighborhood. Effingham residents near McCall Road and Racepath Road showed up to a commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday night. The proposal on the table...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. sees fewer early voters than other counties in Georgia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting started in Georgia on October 17th and a look at the latest numbers show that Chatham County has fewer early voters than other Georgia counties with a similar population size. Based on the latest census data, about an eighth of Chatham County’s population...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Jasper Co. election leaders pleased with new early voting system

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s first midterm using the new early voting system is more than halfway done. Jasper County election leaders are pleased not just with voter turnout, but voter attitude as well as they say most people coming to cast a ballot are excited to do so.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Claxton Police officially move into new headquarters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton police were busy today moving into their new headquarters. The department received funding from a local nonprofit to build the 2 and a half million-dollar facility. Officers say the new building will give them more security better access to parts of the city and a...
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today. Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Lowcountry leaders gather at State of the Region for the first time since 2019

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The pandemic limited gatherings for years, but Wednesday one of the biggest returned to the Lowcountry. The state of the region event hosted by the Hilton Head Bluffton Chamber of Commerce on Hilton Head today, essentially tries to bring as many Lowcountry leaders into the same room as local economic leaders to talk about big issues affecting the business community.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rep. Carl Gilliard selected as Grand Marshal for Savannah’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State Representative Carl Gilliard will serve as one of the grand marshals for the 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Savannah. “As a Savannah native, this parade is one of my favorite traditions, so I am honored to serve as a leader for one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the nation,” said Rep. Gilliard. “I look forward to celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King, as well as marching through the streets in an effort to stand up against racism and discrimination.”
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS to discuss new security equipment, school buses at board meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board will talk about a number of topics including sustainability, security and if the start of the school year could be different next year. It seems like the school year just started but already they will be discussing what...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

United Way of the Coastal Empire holding nonprofit mini retreat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nonprofits are essential to our community and if you are looking to improve yours, we have a place for you to get all the information and help you need. Productive Nonprofits Consultant Aileen Gabbey, who is one of the organizers for a free nonprofit mini retreat happening this week, joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us how you can get involved.
SAVANNAH, GA

