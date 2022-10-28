ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Comments / 9

Related
cleveland19.com

Narcan vending machines coming to Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Narcan vending machines are coming to Cuyahoga County, complete with fentanyl testing strips, safe sex kits, wound kits, and information on drug addiction treatment. The vending machines are free and will be located in five locations:. Centers for Families and Children’s Uptown Office on Euclid...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 inmates die at the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff said safety measures have been increased at the Cuyahoga County Jail after two inmates died this week. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 1. Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett said Mark Turner Jr. received...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Outsider.com

Man Involved in Lake Erie Fishing Scandal in Legal Trouble Again

With their next court appearance date being November 9th, one of the men involved in the Lake Erie fishing scandal has been hit with new charges. According to WDTN, Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, who is part of the fishing scandal in Ohio, has been charged with stalking and harassment in Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint in the case reveals a woman told authorities that Cominsky started following her vehicle closely after sending her harassing text messages in mid-October. She also stated the man was following so closely that if she would have hit the brakes, their vehicles would have collided. She was on the phone with the police during the incident.
HERMITAGE, PA
cleveland19.com

Cleveland group receives grant to help reduce infant mortality rate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the organization First Year Cleveland (FYC), Black babies in Cuyahoga County are six times more likely to die before their first birthday, compared to white babies. “The research shows that the toxic stress that exist in our community especially for Black women is really...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Indian River Beating Suspect Indicted

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Indian River inmate charged with administering a beating to corrections officer David Upshaw has been indicted on felonious assault and escape charges. 19-year-old Demetrice Taylor had already appeared in Massillon Municipal court after the incident that occurred two weeks ago. The...
STARK COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

47-year-old woman dies in custody at Cuyahoga County jail

A 47-year-old woman being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail was found “in distress” in her cell at 5:42 a.m. today and transported to the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:38 a.m. There are no details on the cause of death...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury: Officer must pay man’s family $4.4M in fatal shooting

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away in 2017.
EUCLID, OH
mahoningmatters.com

UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills

Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy