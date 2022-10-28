Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Millions of dollars in grants dolled out to police and sheriffs departments, with one the largest amounts going to Westlake
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the tenth round of what are called “Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grants,” with several Northeast Ohio agencies getting new money. In this round 24 police and sheriff agencies are splitting up $11.7 million for things like technology, retention bonuses and...
Overdose alert: Where drug use has spiked in NE Ohio
The department is warning of suspected fentanyl which may be in counterfeit pills, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.
cleveland19.com
Narcan vending machines coming to Cuyahoga County
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Narcan vending machines are coming to Cuyahoga County, complete with fentanyl testing strips, safe sex kits, wound kits, and information on drug addiction treatment. The vending machines are free and will be located in five locations:. Centers for Families and Children’s Uptown Office on Euclid...
cleveland19.com
2 inmates die at the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff said safety measures have been increased at the Cuyahoga County Jail after two inmates died this week. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 1. Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett said Mark Turner Jr. received...
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
cleveland19.com
Employees at Stark County juvenile facility rally against ‘dangerous conditions’
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199 will rally outside the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Wednesday afternoon. Employees said the rally is due to dangerous conditions brought on by understaffing in state facilities and institutions. “The State’s lack of concern for the safety...
Man Involved in Lake Erie Fishing Scandal in Legal Trouble Again
With their next court appearance date being November 9th, one of the men involved in the Lake Erie fishing scandal has been hit with new charges. According to WDTN, Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, who is part of the fishing scandal in Ohio, has been charged with stalking and harassment in Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint in the case reveals a woman told authorities that Cominsky started following her vehicle closely after sending her harassing text messages in mid-October. She also stated the man was following so closely that if she would have hit the brakes, their vehicles would have collided. She was on the phone with the police during the incident.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland group receives grant to help reduce infant mortality rate
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the organization First Year Cleveland (FYC), Black babies in Cuyahoga County are six times more likely to die before their first birthday, compared to white babies. “The research shows that the toxic stress that exist in our community especially for Black women is really...
cleveland19.com
Hundreds of oxycodone, oxymorphone pills found during Ohio Turnpike traffic stop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges following a recent traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County. Deputies pulled stopped the driver, identified by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office as Brandon Wilson, on I-80 on Oct. 25. A drug-sniffing K-9...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
whbc.com
Indian River Beating Suspect Indicted
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Indian River inmate charged with administering a beating to corrections officer David Upshaw has been indicted on felonious assault and escape charges. 19-year-old Demetrice Taylor had already appeared in Massillon Municipal court after the incident that occurred two weeks ago. The...
Air quality advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties
An air quality alert was issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties. The alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
wksu.org
47-year-old woman dies in custody at Cuyahoga County jail
A 47-year-old woman being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail was found “in distress” in her cell at 5:42 a.m. today and transported to the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:38 a.m. There are no details on the cause of death...
cleveland19.com
George Brinkman to appear before three-judge panel on tossed murder convictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - George Brinkman returned to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday morning ahead of his hearing next week before a three-judge panel for the murders of a North Royalton woman and her two daughters. Last summer, the Ohio Supreme Court threw out the convictions...
cleveland19.com
Jury: Officer must pay man’s family $4.4M in fatal shooting
EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away in 2017.
cleveland19.com
Lakewood to spend $85 million after nearly 2,000 sewage discharges into Lake Erie, Rocky River
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lakewood has agreed to spend approximately $85 million to improve its sewer system. According to the Department of Justice, the improvements will “significantly” reduce the amount of raw sewage discharges from Lakewood’s system into Lake Erie and the Rocky River.
Investigation underway after female Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies
A Cuyahoga County Jail inmate died Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office reported.
cleveland19.com
Lorain plans series of crosswalk repairs after resident calls 19 Troubleshooters for help
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - For months, a Lorain woman has called on her city to repair broken lights on a crosswalk. Cherie Page said she’s waited all summer for officials to fix the lights on West 37th Street and Oberlin Avenue. According to the city of Lorain, that job...
mahoningmatters.com
UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills
Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
