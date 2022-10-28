Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Arizona Sports
Cardinals claim DT Trysten Hill from Cowboys, place RB Darrel Williams on IR
The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday signed defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys and placed running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve. Williams was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a hip injury. He was a part of the three-person running back rotation on Sunday that featured primarily Eno Benjamin, Keaontay Ingram and Williams while starter James Conner was sidelined due to injury.
Track the deadline-day trades: Chubb to Dolphins, former Cards RB Edmonds to Broncos
Check back for more NFL trade action ahead of the 1 p.m. MST deadline on Tuesday. Here are all the of the deals from Tuesday morning up until the deadline:. Broncos trade OLB Bradley Chubb for picks, RB Chase Edmonds. The Denver Broncos traded pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a fifth-round...
Arizona Sports
Seahawk-Cardinals injury report: LT Humphries remains day-to-day
Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is day-to-day with a back injury, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday he’s unsure if the starter will be back by Sunday when the team hosts the Seattle Seahawks. Humphries missed the last game, a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and was...
Arizona Cardinals add ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill, release Rodrigo Blankenship
The Arizona Cardinals didn’t make a deal in the hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, but they did move quickly after it passed, agreeing Tuesday to sign veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. Arizona made the signing official Wednesday and to make roster room released kicker Rodrigo Blankenship with an...
NFL Must Get Dan Snyder’s Replacement Right
Commanders fans are rejoicing, but the hard part is not over for the rest of the league’s owners.
How are ASU football alumni performing midway through 2022 NFL season?
Through the NFL’s first eight weeks, 13 Arizona State Sun Devil products have played at least one snap. Headlining the fraternity in the experience department is New England Patriot defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who is in Year 11. The group of ex-Sun Devils also features six rookies, with four...
Behind Enemy Lines: Pete Carroll knows Seahawks haters gonna hate
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
5 schools from Pac-12 featured in College Football Playoff’s 1st rankings
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. The Pac-12 Conference featured five...
Suns start Bismack Biyombo vs. Rockets with Deandre Ayton out
Center Bismack Biyombo will take center Deandre Ayton’s spot in the starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. He will join the four regular Suns starters: Chris Paul and Devin Booker at guard, with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson at forward. Ayton will miss...
Coyotes earn 1st win at Mullett Arena with victory over Panthers
TEMPE (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool,” Ritchie said. “The crowd was standing...
Cardinals face opportunity of season with 3 straight division games
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5, four games back from where they stood through eight games a year ago, and yet are still firmly in the NFC West race. Their fate this season could hinge upon the next three games, as they face each of their division rivals starting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Suns’ Torrey Craig available vs. T-Wolves; Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson questionable
Both the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves had reserve forwards entering their game Tuesday listed as questionable with injuries. Suns’ Torrey Craig (heel soreness) and T-Wolves reserve Kyle Anderson (back spasms) led their team’s respective injury reports, but both were deemed available to play pregame. Minnesota guard Jordan...
Cardinals experience growing pains with new play-call process
The Arizona Cardinals have struggled over the past two games to consistently line up and snap the ball before the play clock expired. This happened multiple times Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, as Arizona called two timeouts on offense during the second half with the game clock already stopped. Arizona ran out of time on its final possession and lost 34-26 on the road.
Cam Johnson scores 3rd straight season high in Suns’ win over Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson went off in Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. Johnson finished with a season high and game high 29 points en route to a 116-107 win for the Suns’ fifth victory in a row to bring Phoenix’s record to 6-1 on the year.
Rodney Hudson ruled out for 5th straight game vs. Seahawks
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will not have starting center Rodney Hudson Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled Hudson out on Monday for “at least” this week, which will be the veteran’s fifth straight missed game. Hudson is dealing with a knee...
D-backs 1B Christian Walker wins 2022 Gold Glove
Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Christian Walker was named the first base Gold Glove Award winner for 2022 by Rawlings on Tuesday. He took home the award over former D-back first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals and Matt Olson from the Atlanta Braves, who were the two other finalists for the award.
Arizona Diamondbacks’ RHP Zac Gallen named finalist for NL Outstanding Pitcher
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen was voted a finalist for the National League Outstanding Pitcher Award by fellow MLB players. The 27-year-old D-backs ace joins Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw Julio Urias as the three finalists. Across 31 starts, the righty Gallen posted career bests...
Phoenix Suns get 1st impression of new supersized Minnesota Timberwolves
PHOENIX — It’s always a good time when an NBA team goes outside the box and we aren’t exactly sure what the results of the experiment will be. Everyone will have their ranging opinions it, like when Mike D’Antoni’s 2019-20 Houston Rockets traded center Clint Capela in the middle of the season and fully committed to small ball, not playing anyone who would have qualified as a power forward or center 20 years ago.
Visual: Kyler Murray’s efficiency, deep ball has fallen off in 2022
For a few reasons, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s 2022 season hasn’t gone as planned. In the first year since signing a quarter-billion-dollar extension, Murray has dealt with a rotation of receivers due to suspension and injuries. Arizona (3-5) is almost halfway through the 17-game schedule, and many...
Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse, Nick Bjugstad score in hard-fought loss to Rangers
TEMPE (AP) — One of Arizona’s biggest concerns against New York was the Rangers’ dangerous power play, led Mika Zibanejad. The Coyotes managed to kill off an early penalty, but were hit with another at a crucial junction. The puck ended up on Zibanajed’s stick and he made them pay.
