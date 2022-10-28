ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Arizona Sports

Cardinals claim DT Trysten Hill from Cowboys, place RB Darrel Williams on IR

The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday signed defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys and placed running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve. Williams was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a hip injury. He was a part of the three-person running back rotation on Sunday that featured primarily Eno Benjamin, Keaontay Ingram and Williams while starter James Conner was sidelined due to injury.
Arizona Sports

Seahawk-Cardinals injury report: LT Humphries remains day-to-day

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is day-to-day with a back injury, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday he’s unsure if the starter will be back by Sunday when the team hosts the Seattle Seahawks. Humphries missed the last game, a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and was...
Arizona Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Pete Carroll knows Seahawks haters gonna hate

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
Arizona Sports

Cardinals experience growing pains with new play-call process

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled over the past two games to consistently line up and snap the ball before the play clock expired. This happened multiple times Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, as Arizona called two timeouts on offense during the second half with the game clock already stopped. Arizona ran out of time on its final possession and lost 34-26 on the road.
Arizona Sports

D-backs 1B Christian Walker wins 2022 Gold Glove

Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Christian Walker was named the first base Gold Glove Award winner for 2022 by Rawlings on Tuesday. He took home the award over former D-back first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals and Matt Olson from the Atlanta Braves, who were the two other finalists for the award.
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns get 1st impression of new supersized Minnesota Timberwolves

PHOENIX — It’s always a good time when an NBA team goes outside the box and we aren’t exactly sure what the results of the experiment will be. Everyone will have their ranging opinions it, like when Mike D’Antoni’s 2019-20 Houston Rockets traded center Clint Capela in the middle of the season and fully committed to small ball, not playing anyone who would have qualified as a power forward or center 20 years ago.
Arizona Sports

Visual: Kyler Murray’s efficiency, deep ball has fallen off in 2022

For a few reasons, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s 2022 season hasn’t gone as planned. In the first year since signing a quarter-billion-dollar extension, Murray has dealt with a rotation of receivers due to suspension and injuries. Arizona (3-5) is almost halfway through the 17-game schedule, and many...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

