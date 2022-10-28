ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk may use Twitter to hurt democracy | PennLive letters

Billionaire Elon Musk just bought Twitter for his $44 billion play toy. He now has a loud speaker for hate and havoc that our forefathers never dreamed of. He will turn free speech over to the highest bidder and tear democracy asunder. John Currie, Lower Allen Township, Pa.
Dan Snyder hires Bank of America to explore sale of Commanders

The NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale, after owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions.”. The team announced the surprising decision Wednesday to enlist the investment bank’s services. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part...
WASHINGTON, DC
