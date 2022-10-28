ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cormac Roth, Son of Tim Roth, Dies at 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died after a battle with germ cell cancer, his family announced. He was 25. This past July, Roth revealed on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with a stage 3 version of the disease in November of last year, saying that it had “managed to stay many steps ahead of me” despite extensive chemotherapy treatments and multiple surgeries.
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Lynne Ramsay Will Direct Her in ‘Die, My Love’

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she and Lynne Ramsay are planning to collaborate in film adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s “Die, My Love.”. The film is an intimate portrait of a woman in rural France who is driven to insanity amid marriage and motherhood. As of now, there’s no word on when the film will be released.
WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding

Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
The Full Tale of the Conjuring: The Perron Family and Their Story that Inspired the Film

Most people are familiar with the film “The Conjuring”, a horror movie inspired by real-life paranormal events. The story was about Ed and Lorraine Warren, who helped a family after they started experiencing disturbing paranormal phenomena inside their own home. To give you a better view, here is the real tale surrounding “The Conjuring”, which consists of frightening events experienced by the Perron family.
