Cormac Roth, Son of Tim Roth, Dies at 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died after a battle with germ cell cancer, his family announced. He was 25. This past July, Roth revealed on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with a stage 3 version of the disease in November of last year, saying that it had “managed to stay many steps ahead of me” despite extensive chemotherapy treatments and multiple surgeries.
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Lynne Ramsay Will Direct Her in ‘Die, My Love’
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she and Lynne Ramsay are planning to collaborate in film adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s “Die, My Love.”. The film is an intimate portrait of a woman in rural France who is driven to insanity amid marriage and motherhood. As of now, there’s no word on when the film will be released.
K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Among Victims Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Tragedy
K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the victims of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush that claimed more than 150 lives. Jihan’s death was confirmed by his two agencies, who released a joint statement to Instagram. The statement read, “I am heartbroken to be greeted with sad...
WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding
Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
Aubrey Plaza Joins ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
Aubrey Plaza has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” from Marvel Studios, a source with knowledge told TheWrap. “The White Lotus” actress’ role is being kept under wraps. “Coven of Chaos” stars Kathryn Hahn in the title role, following the antagonistic...
Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO
Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet. Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.
Dolly Parton featured on holiday song with Jimmy Fallon
Dolly Parton has been working on more music, and she will be featured on a holiday song with Jimmy Fallon to be released later this week.
Matthew Perry Says He Was ‘Never’ Drunk or High While Filming ‘Friends': ‘I Held Up to That Deal, But I Was Insanely Hungover’
Matthew Perry may have been battling severe addiction during his time on “Friends,” but according to the actor, he was never drunk or high while actually filming. He explicitly promised himself he wouldn’t be. Perry stopped by “The View” Wednesday in support of his new book, “Friends,...
maloriesadventures.com
The Full Tale of the Conjuring: The Perron Family and Their Story that Inspired the Film
Most people are familiar with the film “The Conjuring”, a horror movie inspired by real-life paranormal events. The story was about Ed and Lorraine Warren, who helped a family after they started experiencing disturbing paranormal phenomena inside their own home. To give you a better view, here is the real tale surrounding “The Conjuring”, which consists of frightening events experienced by the Perron family.
‘Spirited’ Trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Team Up to Haunt Each Other and Sing Snark Through the Holidays (Video)
The first trailer for Apple’s upcoming “Spirited” is here! Watch as Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell team up to haunt each other and sing snark through the most wonderful time of the year. From director Sean Anders (“Daddy’s Home”) and featuring a script from Anders and John...
‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi to Lead ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ for Sony Pictures Television
The actor will play a prisoner of warin the limited series based on Richard Flanagan's WWII novel
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
‘Hadestown’ Star Patrick Page to Take His Final Bow as Hades in December (Exclusive)
The acting vet talks to TheWrap about why he's leaving the Tony-winning show, that controversial Lillias White snafu and showing Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds the ropes in "Spirited"
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Kicked Off Instagram Again After Another Antisemitic Post
The rap star said on Parler hed been suspended after an Insta post that criticized Jewish business people
‘The Woman King’ Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Doesn’t Take No for an Answer
TheWrap Magazine: The celebrated director talks about the fighting spirit that’s always propelled her — including when she was rejected from film school. This story about Gina Prince-Bythewood first appeared in the College Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. On a warm October afternoon in Westwood, Gina Prince-Bythewood...
‘The Wonder’ Review: Florence Pugh Stuns as a Woman of Science in a Community of Faith
The director of "A Fantastic Woman" and the author of "Room" find a vehicle that perfectly blends their sensibilities
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Trailer: Jen and Judy Cover Their Tracks as the FBI Close in on Steve’s Murderer (Video)
The third and final season trailer for Netflix’s “Dead to Me” is finally here, and the stakes are high — like Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) — as the cops start sniffing out Steve’s (James Marsden) murderer and how the two women might factor into the crime.
Kimmel Wonders If Kanye ‘Might Be Tri-Polar’ After Yet Another Antisemitic Rant (Video)
"I thought maybe he was gonna say 'Amish,'" Kimmel jokes about Kanye West's complaint about a Jewish doctor
NC Man Takes Home From Abandoned to Dream Cottage and the Results are Jaw-Dropping
Talk about a house flip!
American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Says He Knew Inviting ‘Divisive Figure’ Ron DeSantis Onstage Would Upset Some Fans
Country singer and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan responded to backlash he’d gotten for bringing Gov. Ron DeSantis onstage in Florida Friday night, saying that he knew spotlighting the “divisive figure” would upset some fans, but that the charitable cause of the concert was his priority.
