ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

How has surging inflation gripped voters ahead of the midterms?

By Patrick T. FALLON, Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Beiyi SEOW, Julie CHABANAS, Olivier TOURON, Elijah Nouvelage
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFu51_0ipW2wvF00
Surging inflation is bad news for US President Joe Biden ahead of the midterms, as voters usually direct frustration over economic issues at the president and party in power /AFP

Surging consumer prices are far and away the top voter concern in upcoming US midterm elections, beating out worries about crime and abortion as households feel the squeeze from pricier food, shelter and services.

And that's bad news for President Joe Biden and his Democrats as frustration and anger with negative economic issues like rising inflation is normally directed at the president and the party in power.

A Monmouth University Poll released this month named inflation as chief among Americans' concerns, with the share of respondents who rated it extremely important spiking from 37 percent in September to 46 percent in October.

Here are some ways in which stubbornly high prices have taken hold of voters, days ahead of the November 8 elections:

- Food and fuel â

Grocery prices are up 13 percent on average from last year, shaken by the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Covid-19 disruptions and a surge in processing and transportation fees, said David Ortega, associate professor at Michigan State University.

The cost of wheat flour has jumped 24 percent with the price of bread surging as well, while poultry and eggs became more costly after avian flu ravaged commercial suppliers.

"Things like turkey, heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, are going to be much more expensive," he told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQz8s_0ipW2wvF00
US households are feeling the pinch at the supermarket checkout, with grocery prices jumping 13 percent on average from last year /AFP

"It definitely puts this issue of inflation front and center in consumers' minds," he added.

Poorer households tend to be the hardest-hit as they spend a bigger portion of their incomes on food, and this has repercussions at the ballot box.

Voters earning less than $50,000 accounted for 38 percent of the vote in the 2018 midterms and 35 percent of the vote in 2020, a Brookings report this year noted.

Americans are also particularly sensitive to fuel costs, with confidence in the economy and country's direction tracking the rise and fall in prices.

While gas prices have trended down recently, they remain 18.8 percent higher than a year ago.

- Shelter â

But inflation is not felt just in food and energy costs.

A key measure of consumer prices excluding both volatile categories surged to a 40-year high in September, underscoring the broader pressures that Americans face.

Housing prices have gone up, and the costs of rental and other related expenses make up nearly a third of overall inflation.

Although the median sales price of existing homes has been edging down, they remain higher than in recent years, National Association of Realtors data showed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vcKb_0ipW2wvF00
Americans are particularly sensitive to fuel costs, with confidence in the economy tracking the rise and fall in prices /AFP

In both August and September, the median figures were 8.4 percent above last year.

Coupled with elevated mortgage rates, on the back of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes, home ownership has become a more distant prospect for many.

"Whether you're dealing with actual cost of a home or the rental equivalent, those numbers have seen double-digit gains over the last couple of years," CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall told AFP.

That has priced many first-time homebuyers out of the market and forced them to continue forking out higher rents.

In August, renters of typical household income spent more than a quarter of their earnings on leasing a home, according to data from Realtor.com.

- Services -

Costs associated with services have gone up too, given their close ties to wage growth.

Prices of food away from home rose 8.5 percent from a year ago, maintaining an elevated pace of growth on a monthly basis, Labor Department data showed.

This comes as the job market remains tight with low unemployment levels and businesses struggling to fill positions.

"With people... jumping from one job to the next, we're seeing an increase in wages and that too is contributing to inflation," Stovall said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwaXV_0ipW2wvF00
The rising cost of living is US voters' top concern ahead of the midterm elections /AFP

Half of the workers who changed jobs from April 2021 to March 2022 saw a real increase of 9.7 percent or more over their pay a year earlier, said a Pew Research Center report released in July.

While supply bottlenecks have eased from earlier in the pandemic, those hoping that a price drop in goods would offset increases elsewhere may be disappointed.

Analysts note that many companies continue to maintain their higher prices.

All of these weigh on consumers, with today's inflation levels unheard of for those below age 40, said Farrokh Langdana of Rutgers Business School.

"For so many people, this is like a new phenomenon," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
Business Insider

The Fed could 'risk the lives of millions of Americans' by the way it's choosing to tackle inflation, a top Democratic lawmaker says

Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown expressed concerns with the Fed's inflation-fighting tactics. He said hiking interest rates could be too aggressive and trigger job losses. Fed Chair Powell has maintained that interest rate hikes are the best way to lower prices. It's the Federal Reserve's job to combat rising prices...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Vox

Joe Biden just signed an international climate treaty. And Mitch McConnell voted for it.

President Joe Biden signed a bona fide international climate treaty on Wednesday, one that was ratified in the Senate with bipartisan support in a 69-27 vote. Twenty-one Republicans supported ratification in September, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Wait, what?. It’s stunning that any measure, let alone a global environmental agreement,...
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
The Hill

How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
OREGON STATE
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
WASHINGTON STATE
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Daily Mail

Biden's air rage: President says airlines forcing customers to pay for extra legroom is RACIST because it hits 'marginalized Americans and people of color the most' - as he cracks down on 'excessive fees'

President Biden announced a new crackdown on what he describes as 'junk fees' to ease inflation pressures, including surprise legroom charges that he says affect 'low-income folks and people of color' the most. 'Some airlines if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front you pay...
AFP

AFP

91K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy