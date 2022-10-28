Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
What took James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ 13 years to make?
How to watch the official trailer for James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ James Cameron discussed why the ‘Avatar’ sequel took so long to make.
'Terrifier 2' Has Been Submitted for Oscar Consideration
It's nearly impossible for anyone to have missed the buzz for this year's goriest horror, writer and director Damien Leone's sequel Terrifier 2. This grindhouse gorefest set out to top its predecessor in nearly every way, and judging by its reception and box office bank, Leone's bloody brainchild succeeded in doing so. In the sequel we pick up where the first left off, with the sadistic - and apparently supernatural - Art the Clown (played by David Howard Thornton) being resurrected to once again reign terror over another Halloween night. Because of the film's success among the horror community, Terrifier 2 has been submitted for Oscar consideration, courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in November 2022
We've barely had time to say goodbye to Halloween, but Netflix is already moving at full speed toward the holidays. While there’s still some horror to be found in TV shows such as 1899 and Wednesday, on the movie side of the streaming business, we have plenty of new Christmas-themed features to get us in a more joyous spirit ahead of December and the year’s end. So, while you are putting your costume back into the closet and taking out all the Halloween decorations, we’ve selected the seven best new original movies coming to Netflix in November 2022.
Listen to Enola's Upbeat New Theme From 'Enola Holmes 2' [Exclusive]
Enola Holmes is back on the case, and she's got a brand-new theme to go with it! Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, Enola Holmes 2 sees the teenage detective setting up shop in London, determined to make a name for herself, even against that of her more famous older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). And along with her new adventures and new London-based office, Enola has a new theme, "The Enola Holmes Detective Agency" that is every bit as upbeat and vibrant as she is.
'Fleishman Is In Trouble' Trailer Reveals Jesse Eisenberg's Complex Life
Jesse Eisenberg’s life is crashing down around him in a new trailer for FX’s Fleishman Is In Trouble. Hitting Hulu on November 17, the latest look at the network’s new limited series teases complex relationships, the highs and lows of parenting, and stressful working environments. In it, we hear the voice of Lizzie Caplan who will appear in the series as its narrator and in the role of Libby Epstein, the titular Toby Fleishman’s (Eisenberg) best friend with whom he’s just reconnecting.
Rhaenyra and Daemon Make a Better Team Than Expected in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.There are no two ways about it: the internet loves Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) together. No matter how much love many fans may have had for the House of the Dragon's royal pair along the way, though, the real root of their romance was easy to question. Yet after the Season 1 finale, it seems that these two transcend the surprising ties that brought them together and are proving that what binds them is so much deeper and stronger than it may seem.
Ranking the 10 Wickedest Disney Witches, According to Reddit
Whether it's fairy godmothers, big red pandas, or whimsical nannies, Disney movies are all about the enchanting and spellbinding use of magic. But sometimes, that magic comes in the form of spells and brews thanks to the wicked witches of Disney films. Between some classic villains to Disney Channel favorites...
Ralph Macchio Revisits "Emotional" Decision to Write Elizabeth Shue Out of ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise
Even though The Karate Kid remains a beloved franchise, it had shortcomings. For instance, Elizabeth Shue’s character, Ali, was written off with one line in Part II. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio commented on that line,m and how he was too young and busy to realize what it meant for Shue.
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Action Movie 'Silent Kill'
Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.
Kate Beckinsale is on the Run in First 'Canary Black' Image
As filming begins in Croatia for the action thriller Canary Black, the film's production has shared a first-look action-shot of Kate Beckinsale from the film, Deadline first reported. The shot shows a focused Beckinsale dressed in a leather coat as she seemingly flees from a building. Starring Beckinsale and Rupert...
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Trailer: Secrets Won’t Remain Buried For Long
We’re just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of the final season of Dead to Me, so it’s high time we got another trailer to hype up the upcoming episodes. Netflix released today new footage for the upcoming episodes that underscores a very simple truth: The series will go out with a bang. Once again, the story will follow two friends who bonded over the fact that they think they are above the law.
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Sets U.S. Theatrical Release Date
There have been so many great horror movies in 2022, but one of the upcoming slashers that has fascinated genre fans around the world is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The horrific take on A.A. Milne’s classic children's story is coming soon with a 2022 streaming date still possible before the end of the year. However, now we know that this blood-soaked trip to the Hundred Acre Woods will be getting a theatrical release of some kind. Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Blood and Honey will be theatrically released by Fathom Events in the US for one day only on February 15, 2023.
'House of the Dragon's Finale Showed Daemon's True Nature
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.Perhaps no character exemplifies the complicated morals of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire universe better than House of the Dragon’s Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Daemon’s actions identify him as a truly horrible human being for many different reasons and yet the majority of viewers find themselves cheering him on and some even attempt to justify his crimes, because strong writing and an excellent performance from Smith have made him sympathetic, even likable. The series’ first season finale, however, turned this dynamic on its head, stripping away the character’s usual layer of charm for a reminder of just how twisted and dangerous he really is.
'A Christmas Story Christmas' Trailer Reintroduces Us to the Parker Family
Nearly 40 years ago, a Christmas movie staple was released, introducing audiences to the Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) and his family in A Christmas Story. The movie brought its fair share of chaotic (and iconic) moments that marked it as a must-watch every holiday season. Now, viewers will return to Cleveland Street with Ralphie in HBO Max's upcoming sequel A Christmas Story Christmas. After releasing a brief teaser last month, the official trailer has finally arrived.
'House of the Dragon': This Tale of Balerion Is a Westeros Horror Story
Balerion the Black Dread is arguably the most famous dragon in Westeros' history. When Aenar Targaryen departed the Valyrian Freehold for the island of Dragonstone, he brought a total of five dragons along with him. However, Balerion outlasted all of his counterparts, and took part in some of the most pivotal events that shaped the Seven Kingdoms for generations. He was ridden by Aegon the Conqueror when he set out to take over Westeros. His flaming breath melted the swords of the conquered into the Iron Throne. He was an instrument of destruction during the reign of Maegor the Cruel, and was last ridden by Viserys I Targaryen, played in House of the Dragon by Paddy Considine. Fans have seen many a dragon in the spin-off's first season, but Balerion's legacy looms large over all that would come after him, as well as the realm itself.
