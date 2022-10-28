Rockville Metrorail Station Westside Will Experience Temporary Bus Stop Closures, Effective Monday, Oct. 31 – Tuesday, Dec. 27

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Phase Two of Bus Bay Closures to Impact Glenmont Metro Station Beginning Monday, Nov. 7
Last September, Metro began replacing the glass canopies at Glenmont Station. During glass canopy construction, some bays will be closed in phases and the associated bus routes will be temporarily relocated. Phase two of construction is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 7, and last through mid-January 2023. Phase 2:...
mocoshow.com
Two Collisions on I-495 (Both Directions) Block Some Lanes Wednesday Morning
Two collisions occurred on the inner and outer loops of I-495 in Silver Spring on Wednesday morning at approximately 6am, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Public Information Officer, Pete Piringer. The first occurred on the outer loop of I-495 between the Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Wawa in Adelphi to Open November 10; Update on Upcoming Gaithersburg Location
The new Wawa at 9100 Riggs Rd in Adelphi, MD is scheduled to open on November 10. The location, which features a 5,619 square foot food and beverage store and a gas station, will be located on the Southwest corner of Adelphi Rd and Riggs Rd, just across Adelphi Rd from the existing 7-Eleven and Popeyes. Wawa also opened a location at 2200 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, MD last month.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Completes Nation’s Largest Bus Microgrid and Charging Infrastructure Project in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Jamie Raskin, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Evan Glass, Federal, State and local officials and corporate partners including AlphaStruxure today celebrated completion of the Brookville Smart Energy Depot in Silver Spring with a ribbon-cutting event. The nation’s largest solar bus charging infrastructure project will supply clean energy to the County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) growing Ride On electric bus fleet.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Call For Two Vehicles on Fire in Damascus
At approximately 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a vehicle fire on the 5000 block of Damascus Road, near Griffith Road, in Damascus. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene to a fire coming...
mocoshow.com
United Therapeutics Buys Fairview Road Building for $11.85 Million
United Therapeutics (UT) recently purchased a building at 8905 Fairview Road for $11.85 million, according to the Washington Business Journal via Montgomery County property records. The transaction, which closed earlier this month on Oct. 5, also includes a parking lot across the street. Seeking Employment, Equality and Community for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (SEEC) previously owned the building, purchasing it in 2001 for $2.85 Million. Prior to the sale, this past spring, SEEC signed a lease that will take it just a few blocks away to 23,000SF building at 1300 Spring Street. The company confirmed the purchase in an email to the Washington Business Journal and said it has “no specific plans” for the site at this point.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Burglary of Beer & Wine Store in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Hola Beer and Wine in the 8000 block of Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
mocoshow.com
Aloha Poke Co. is Coming to Gaithersburg
Chicago based Aloha Poke Co. has announced that it will be opening a Gaithersburg location sometime in 2023. Aloha is a fast-casual style restaurant that serves “fresh-packed and tasty bowls filled with sushi-grade fish and Hawaiian-inspired raw ingredients.” Franchise operator Mary Grace Barnebey is currently considering several options for the location, according to a report by WTOP. Aloha has area locations at 1333 19th St and 50 Massachusetts Ave in NW, Washington, DC.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (November 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Socks to Be You is now open on the upper level of Montgomery Mall. The novelty sock stores sells socks printed with fun designs and characters. According to their website, “Our socks are made from 80% cotton. They are really comfortable, 100% odor free and made with Earth Friendly materials.”
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
mocoshow.com
Police Pursuit After Armed Robbery Ends in Multiple Vehicle Collision
A police pursuit ended on Monday after a Montgomery County Police vehicle collided with a suspect’s vehicle that had just crashed into a Metrobus on Georgia Ave near Downtown Silver Spring. Northbound Georgia Ave is closed at Burlington Avenue and 13th Street as a result of the collision. According to MCPD, “At approximately 2:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center. The suspects drove off and officers pursued the suspect vehicle, until it crashed into the rear end of a Metro bus. A Montgomery County Police cruiser subsequently crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Fire Causes $1.5 Million in Damages, Over 100 Residents Displaced
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Plymouth Woods condominiums in the 800 blk of College Parkway in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and two civilians were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare to Hold Free Turkey Deep Frying Event on Thanksgiving
Medium Rare at 3500 Connecticut Ave in NW, Washington, DC will be holding a free turkey frying event on Thursday, November 24 from 10am-4pm in an effort to raise money for Feed the Fridge. The event is first come, first serve, and the restaurant is asking that people only bring turkeys to be fried that weigh less than 10lbs. Feed the Fridge, which was started by Medium Rare’s Mark Bucher, places refrigerators in local communities and pays area restaurants to stock them daily with fresh meals. Medium Rare has a MoCo location at 4904 Fairmont Ave in Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
19-Year-Old Arrested for Germantown Murder; MCPD Announces 100 Percent Closure Rate for Homicides in 2022
Editor’s note: According to Montgomery County Police, 16 homicides have been investigated in 2022. Per MCPD: 19-year-old Kyler Mcroy, of Gaithersburg, has been indicted with first-degree murder for the February 10, 2022 homicide of 19-year-old Keon Jones. This homicide arrest marks a 100% closure rate for all homicides investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division in 2022.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Update: Eduardo Mendez Rodriguez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Gaithersburg. Eduardo Mendez Rodriguez was last seen on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., in the area of Lost Knife Cir.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Leilani Gonzalez was last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 1900 block of Randolph Rd. Gonzalez is approximately...
mocoshow.com
Nike Unite Store Pushes Back Opening Date to 2023
Back in June we let you know that a Nike Unite store is coming to Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly home to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive. The store has now pushed back its opening to “2023” after previously setting an opening date of November 3rd on its Google listing, which has since been scrubbed, according to a report by Source of the Spring.
