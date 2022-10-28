Rockville Metrorail Station Westside Will Experience Temporary Bus Stop Closures, Effective Monday, Oct. 31 – Tuesday, Dec. 27

United Therapeutics (UT) recently purchased a building at 8905 Fairview Road for $11.85 million, according to the Washington Business Journal via Montgomery County property records. The transaction, which closed earlier this month on Oct. 5, also includes a parking lot across the street. Seeking Employment, Equality and Community for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (SEEC) previously owned the building, purchasing it in 2001 for $2.85 Million. Prior to the sale, this past spring, SEEC signed a lease that will take it just a few blocks away to 23,000SF building at 1300 Spring Street. The company confirmed the purchase in an email to the Washington Business Journal and said it has “no specific plans” for the site at this point.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO