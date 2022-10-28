Read full article on original website
I have a couple friends with a small child. They took pity on some homeless people and allowed them to camp outside the fence on their back yard. They set 2 large fires that the fire department had to take care of. I know they say that not all homeless are bad, and that’s totally true. The good ones don’t hang out with the vast majority for a reason. The camps gotta go.
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
WWEEK
Three People Who Have Called a Northeast Portland Motel Shelter Home for the Past Year Fear Its Impending Closure
As WW reported last week, a motel shelter in Northeast Portland housing more than 40 people will return in December to its previous use as a COVID-19 isolation space. Denis Theriault, spokesman for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, says COVID outbreaks at shelters have limited capacity across the entire system. The Joint Office did not offer specifics about the drop in capacity but said there have been 23 outbreaks across the shelter system since May.
KATU.com
With fires, tunnels under building, Portland business considers relocating out of city
In two days, the Portland City Council will vote on Mayor Ted Wheeler's proposal to tackle homelessness. But is it too little too late for people who've been raising the red flag for years?. It might be for Brent Zaemann, Vice President at Sealant Specialists on Southeast Division Place. Zaemann...
Frustration among Portland bars and restaurants amid frequent break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — A boarded up door at PDX Sliders is evidence of an early morning break-in late last week. "Very frustrating," said Ryan Rollins, who owns the popular eatery on Southeast Division Street. Restaurant security video shows one person acting as a lookout during the break-in while a...
KATU.com
Portland's Leaf Day is on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's annual Leaf Day is on the way! This initiative by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) clears out fallen leaves from the city's residential streets and sidewalks. What is Leaf Day?. From November to December each year, PBOT’s Leaf Day service helps to provide cleaner...
KATU.com
Portland Street Response records highest call volume ever; 1773% increase since 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response’s October call volume was the highest in the program’s history. The program, which launched in 2021, assists people experiencing mental and behavioral health crises. Unarmed first responders are dispatched to the site of the crisis call to attempt to nonviolently deescalate the situation vis conversation, supplies, or service referrals.
Homeless to Wheeler: Worried camping will be crime
Street Roots Executive Director Kaia Sands called on Wheeler to hear from people who have slept on the streets.
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuit
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
KATU.com
Person severely injured in Woodlawn shooting, police investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. Police arrived at the Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue area at around 11:20 p.m., after multiple 911 calls reported hearing gunfire. They found a person with life-threatening...
WWEEK
Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland
Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
No trick-or-treat: Fire crews respond to commercial fire in Clackamas
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many were out trick-or-treating, Clackamas fire crews were out extinguishing a commercial fire on Monday night. Around 6:45 p.m., crews reportedly responded to a commercial fire on the corner of 130th Ave. and Jennifer St. in Clackamas. Officials say the flames were coming through the south side of a 100×200 […]
KATU.com
Shady situation; Portland gives away 2,000 trees to help increase the city's tree canopy
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, October 29, Portland Parks and Recreation put on its annual Arbor Day. Volunteers planted 11 native trees to help increase the city's tree canopy. Parks and Recreation gave away 2,000 trees, and volunteers are able to plant them in their yards. City officials emphasized...
kptv.com
Multiple cars keyed during night of vandalism in Vancouver neighborhood
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - People in the Hough neighborhood of Vancouver are left to foot the bill after their vehicles were targeted by vandals. They say they came outside to their cars to find that someone had scratched large symbols into the paint. Janet, who lives right across the street...
KATU.com
Possible explosion damages garage in Vancouver home
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Just after Noon on Wednesday, October 2, Vancouver Fire was sent to the 8400 block of Northeast Lewis on a call of a house fire with a possible explosion in the garage. When crews arrived, they found significant structural damage to the garage, but no active...
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
Tigard Police Log: Shopper pulls knife on fellow customer
The Tigard Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 16 A man was arrested for theft after shoplifting several hundred dollars in merchandise from a store in the 14800 block of Southwest Sequoia Parkway. A car that was stolen in Tigard on Oct. 14 was recovered in Portland. A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her...
Portland working on 'resolution' in ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — In early September, 10 Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city of Portland over homeless tents and debris blocking city sidewalks. It’s the first lawsuit of its kind in Portland. “I have to sometimes go in the road to get around them and I don’t...
City of Portland accused of misleading voters about potential government changes
With recent information in the mail and online about the charter reform measure on the ballot, one group is accusing the City of Portland of deliberately misleading voters.
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
Officials say four fingers on the victim's right hand were entrapped in the machine up to the second knuckle.
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story
Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
