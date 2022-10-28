As WW reported last week, a motel shelter in Northeast Portland housing more than 40 people will return in December to its previous use as a COVID-19 isolation space. Denis Theriault, spokesman for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, says COVID outbreaks at shelters have limited capacity across the entire system. The Joint Office did not offer specifics about the drop in capacity but said there have been 23 outbreaks across the shelter system since May.

