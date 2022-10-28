ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

5d ago

I have a couple friends with a small child. They took pity on some homeless people and allowed them to camp outside the fence on their back yard. They set 2 large fires that the fire department had to take care of. I know they say that not all homeless are bad, and that’s totally true. The good ones don’t hang out with the vast majority for a reason. The camps gotta go.

WWEEK

Three People Who Have Called a Northeast Portland Motel Shelter Home for the Past Year Fear Its Impending Closure

As WW reported last week, a motel shelter in Northeast Portland housing more than 40 people will return in December to its previous use as a COVID-19 isolation space. Denis Theriault, spokesman for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, says COVID outbreaks at shelters have limited capacity across the entire system. The Joint Office did not offer specifics about the drop in capacity but said there have been 23 outbreaks across the shelter system since May.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland's Leaf Day is on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's annual Leaf Day is on the way! This initiative by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) clears out fallen leaves from the city's residential streets and sidewalks. What is Leaf Day?. From November to December each year, PBOT’s Leaf Day service helps to provide cleaner...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Street Response records highest call volume ever; 1773% increase since 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response’s October call volume was the highest in the program’s history. The program, which launched in 2021, assists people experiencing mental and behavioral health crises. Unarmed first responders are dispatched to the site of the crisis call to attempt to nonviolently deescalate the situation vis conversation, supplies, or service referrals.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person severely injured in Woodlawn shooting, police investigating

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. Police arrived at the Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue area at around 11:20 p.m., after multiple 911 calls reported hearing gunfire. They found a person with life-threatening...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland

Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Possible explosion damages garage in Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Just after Noon on Wednesday, October 2, Vancouver Fire was sent to the 8400 block of Northeast Lewis on a call of a house fire with a possible explosion in the garage. When crews arrived, they found significant structural damage to the garage, but no active...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Shopper pulls knife on fellow customer

The Tigard Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 16 A man was arrested for theft after shoplifting several hundred dollars in merchandise from a store in the 14800 block of Southwest Sequoia Parkway. A car that was stolen in Tigard on Oct. 14 was recovered in Portland. A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her...
TIGARD, OR
Metro

A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story

Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
FOREST GROVE, OR

