Granger, IN

WNDU

Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo announces death of howler monkey Eva

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved animal has passed away at the Potawatomi Zoo. On Tuesday, the zoo announced that 16-year-old Eva, a black and gold howler monkey, passed away in a Facebook post. According to the zoo, Eva suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage two weeks ago and never fully...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka

South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in Delphi murders. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We're hearing from the grandparents of Libby German as they received the news they've been waiting...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting

Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka. Updated: 47 minutes ago. The restrictions are in place on Lincoln Way West...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. Local entrepreneurs celebrate start of ‘National Entrepreneurship Month’ with graduation from HustleSBE. Updated: 5 hours...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on a property in the 10800 nlock of W. 900 N. near Etna Green just after 3:00 p.m.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Bethel University to perform 'Alice in Wonderland'

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A classic is coming to the stage at Bethel University!. The university’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” will take place on Nov. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. The family-friendly play...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Trix is about 4 months old, while Holland...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest

For your leaves to be collected, make sure they are raked to the curb. 2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting. South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One School at a Time: Emmons Elementary Wins Martin's Grant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When you think of school supplies, pencils and paper usually come to mind. But there are other essentials too, and there are many teachers who spend their own money to buy these extra things for their students. Mishawaka’s Emmons Elementary makes sure kids have everything they...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after two people shot in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Bend on Monday. According to the South Bend Police Department, first responders found one man and woman shot around 2:30 p.m. outside a house in the 600 block of Wilbur Street. Police provided...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. Local entrepreneurs celebrate start of ‘National Entrepreneurship Month’ with graduation from HustleSBE. Updated: 5 hours...
SOUTH BEND, IN

