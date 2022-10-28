Read full article on original website
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German
For your leaves to be collected, make sure they are raked to the curb. 2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting. South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in...
Potawatomi Zoo announces death of howler monkey Eva
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved animal has passed away at the Potawatomi Zoo. On Tuesday, the zoo announced that 16-year-old Eva, a black and gold howler monkey, passed away in a Facebook post. According to the zoo, Eva suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage two weeks ago and never fully...
Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka
2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting
Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka
The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. Local entrepreneurs celebrate start of ‘National Entrepreneurship Month’ with graduation from HustleSBE. Updated: 5 hours...
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on a property in the 10800 nlock of W. 900 N. near Etna Green just after 3:00 p.m.
Bethel University to perform ‘Alice in Wonderland’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A classic is coming to the stage at Bethel University!. The university’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” will take place on Nov. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. The family-friendly play...
Murder conviction affirmed for woman sentenced in Army sergeant husband’s shooting death
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The conviction of Kemia Hassel in the 2018 murder of her late husband, Tyrone Hassel III, in St. Joseph Township has been affirmed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the court denied Kemia’s appeal, which was based on...
2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Trix is about 4 months old, while Holland...
Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo in March 2023
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - REO Speedwagon is making a stop in Michiana this upcoming March!. The band is scheduled to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus...
Leaf me be; South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program kicks off on Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 31st is more than Halloween this year. It’s also the first day of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program. City Crews are going house to house all over the city, clearing yards of fallen leaves. Last year, the program collected 41,462 cubic yards...
Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
One School at a Time: Emmons Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When you think of school supplies, pencils and paper usually come to mind. But there are other essentials too, and there are many teachers who spend their own money to buy these extra things for their students. Mishawaka’s Emmons Elementary makes sure kids have everything they...
Police investigating after two people shot in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Bend on Monday. According to the South Bend Police Department, first responders found one man and woman shot around 2:30 p.m. outside a house in the 600 block of Wilbur Street. Police provided...
First Alert Forecast
NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Babies at Beacon Children’s Hospital got a treat on Monday!. The NICU patients dressed up for their very first Halloween, and the pictures are just adorable! The photo-op was part of Beacon’s goal of connecting, with heart, to their patients and families. These...
