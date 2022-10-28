Read full article on original website
Somerville volleyball falls to Thrall in bi-district round
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville volleyball team lost to Thrall 25-16, 25-11, 25-9 in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A playoffs at Yegua Gym Tuesday night. Thrall was the District 26-2A champion and ends Somerville’s season. Ramaya Carter and Alazia Vela led the lady Yeguas with 4 kills each.
Aggie football playing for each other, bowl eligibility
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday evening. While the Aggies had aspirations of being in the playoff hunt at the beginning of the season, expectations have changed drastically. After going through a rough four-game losing streak, the Aggies are now fighting for...
North Zulch wins Bi-District Championship following sweep of Prairie Lea
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gillian Kizer had a match high 14 kills as North Zulch won their bi-district playoff match against Prairie Lea 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. North Zulch will now take on Chester in the Area Round on Thursday. First serve is set for 7:30...
No. 22 Aggies women’s swimming and diving set to host Kentucky, TCU
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete at home in separate meets against No. 12 Kentucky on Thursday, Nov. 3 and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4. Both dual meets are set to start at 3 p.m. inside the Rec Center Natatorium.
Rollins prepped for ITA National Fall Championships
SAN DIEGO, California -- Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins travels to San Diego, California to compete in the ITA National Fall Championships. Rollins qualified for the tournament following his outstanding performance at the ITA Texas Regional where he reached the final of the men’s singles bracket. Rollins takes the...
Aggies’ offense seemed to have new life to start Ole Miss game
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is coming off its fourth loss in a row, 31-28 to Ole Miss, and now falls to 3-5 on the year. Despite the loss, the Aggies’ offense seemed to improve. It was the first time A&M scored 28 points against an FBS team this year. In his debut, Conner Weigman became the first A&M quarterback to throw for over 300 yards against an FBS team since Kellen Mond in 2020. The tempo in the first two drives of the game against the Rebels seemed much faster than their typical offensive showings this year which ranks near the bottom in the nation.
Aggies Drop SEC Tournament Match against Mississippi State, 2-1, in OT
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team was doomed by Mississippi State’s goal in the 10th minute of overtime, as the Aggies dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bulldogs in Sunday’s SEC Tournament first round match at Ashton Brosnaham Park. The one-goal loss for the Aggies...
Texas A&M Hosts Alabama for a Mid-Week Match at Reed Arena
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday for a match versus Alabama. The fixture takes place at 6 p.m. at Reed Arena and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The Maroon & White picked up a win against a tough...
Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has won the last two matchups against the Tigers and leads the all-time series, 6-5. The Aggies...
No. 58 Stoiana heads to ITA National Fall Championships
SAN DIEGO, California -- No. 58 Mary Stoiana heads to San Diego, California to compete at the ITA National Fall Championship. Stoiana was invited to compete in the singles bracket of the tournament following her impressive fall campaign, highlighted by 3-0 in singles play at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational.
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening. The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
10 days until the Joni Taylor era tips off
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In just 10 days the Joni Taylor officially begins. Coach Taylor said her team takes pride in laying the foundation for this new era in Aggieland. Their motto this season is “becoming”. Taylor explained becoming sisters and becoming consistent are priorities in year one....
Chance for severe storms Friday/Saturday as cold front approaches
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front is approaching the Brazos Valley this weekend, possibly disrupting a busy weekend. Timing is not exactly set in stone yet, but expect rain at some point Friday and Saturday. TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE: The latest data continues to bring in a line of rain...
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The next cold front approaching the Brazos Valley will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level for severe storms to a 3 out of 5 risk for the northeastern portion of the Brazos Valley.
Somerville ISD board unanimously selects lone finalist for superintendent
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD selected a new superintendent after the district’s Board of Trustees unanimously agreed on Eric Holton as the lone finalist. Former Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks voluntarily resigned from her position as the school year began with no explanation to the public or parents.
Tropical Storm Martin forms in the northern Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday morning’s tropical update named the twelfth of the Atlantic season. Martin has formed about 600 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia, moving east. The NHC forecast indicates it may strengthen to a weak hurricane before undergoing extratropical transition and falling apart, moving north and eventually getting caught up by the jetstream en route to Greenland.
Meet the candidates: Bryan ISD School Board Place 3
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD single member district 3 seat is up for grabs in this year’s Midterm election. Leo Gonzalez is challenging the incumbent Fran Duane. Leo Gonzalez and his family have been involved in Bryan ISD for almost 70 years. “I graduated from Bryan high in...
New food, retail, entertainment businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
