BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is coming off its fourth loss in a row, 31-28 to Ole Miss, and now falls to 3-5 on the year. Despite the loss, the Aggies’ offense seemed to improve. It was the first time A&M scored 28 points against an FBS team this year. In his debut, Conner Weigman became the first A&M quarterback to throw for over 300 yards against an FBS team since Kellen Mond in 2020. The tempo in the first two drives of the game against the Rebels seemed much faster than their typical offensive showings this year which ranks near the bottom in the nation.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO