WJLA
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Department of Police Announces Appointment of New Assistant Chief
Gaithersburg – Montgomery County Department of Police Chief Marcus G. Jones is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Augustine as Assistant Chief of Police, following the unanimous confirmation by the Montgomery County Council. Chief Jones has also announced several promotions and transfers within the department. Sean Gagen, commander...
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Jessica Haire aims to replace incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive
BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire is looking to unseat incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.WJZ caught up with Haire at an early voting site Tuesday.With Election Day right around the corner, Haire is spending as much time as she can meeting voters."I'm out here every day," Haire said. "We're moving around to all the different polling locations talking to voters, listening to their concerns, talking about ways that we can move forward together as a community."Haire has been a member of the Anne Arundel County Council since 2018, representing District 7.She's an engineer and an attorney who is looking to...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County High School Students Can Apply to ‘Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors’ Program to Improve Traffic Safety; Deadline to Apply is Nov. 30
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is seeking up to 45 Montgomery County high school students to serve as “Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors.” The project-based learning program teaches teens leadership skills, outreach and engagement techniques to address traffic safety needs in their community. Applications are now being accepting. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Nov. 30.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11
The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will observe schedule and program changes for the observance of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All stores...
NBC Washington
Ex-Employee Questions Practices of Maryland Bus Company
A former employee of a bus company in Prince George's County, Maryland, said she was not surprised by the news that one of their school bus drivers was charged with DWI while driving students, and said she questioned the company's hiring practices. "Every day I used to feel, like, a...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal
ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Monday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the proposed law would restrict even permitted carriers...
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
mocoshow.com
United Therapeutics Buys Fairview Road Building for $11.85 Million
United Therapeutics (UT) recently purchased a building at 8905 Fairview Road for $11.85 million, according to the Washington Business Journal via Montgomery County property records. The transaction, which closed earlier this month on Oct. 5, also includes a parking lot across the street. Seeking Employment, Equality and Community for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (SEEC) previously owned the building, purchasing it in 2001 for $2.85 Million. Prior to the sale, this past spring, SEEC signed a lease that will take it just a few blocks away to 23,000SF building at 1300 Spring Street. The company confirmed the purchase in an email to the Washington Business Journal and said it has “no specific plans” for the site at this point.
wfmd.com
End Almost Near For Rt. 85/I-270 Project in Frederick County.
MDOT SHA Administrator say it should be wrapping up soon. Frederick, Md (KM) The end is almost near for road construction at Route 85 and Interstate 270. That’s according to State Highway Administrator Tim Smith, who visited Frederick last week as part of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s annual tour of the state.
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Meets on November 1 at 9 a.m. to Receive Annual Update from the Commission on Health and Vote on FY24 WSSC Water Spending Control Limits
Also on Nov. 1: Council to present a proclamation recognizing Veterans Day. The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, November 1 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Craig Rice, will recognize Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month. The second, presented by Councilmember Rice and the County Executive will recognize Veterans Day. The afternoon session will begin at 1:15 p.m. with a proclamation presentation by Councilmember Nancy Navarro recognizing the Wheaton Arts Parade.
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
mocoshow.com
Phase Two of Bus Bay Closures to Impact Glenmont Metro Station Beginning Monday, Nov. 7
Last September, Metro began replacing the glass canopies at Glenmont Station. During glass canopy construction, some bays will be closed in phases and the associated bus routes will be temporarily relocated. Phase two of construction is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 7, and last through mid-January 2023. Phase 2:...
mocoshow.com
Two Collisions on I-495 (Both Directions) Block Some Lanes Wednesday Morning
Two collisions occurred on the inner and outer loops of I-495 in Silver Spring on Wednesday morning at approximately 6am, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Public Information Officer, Pete Piringer. The first occurred on the outer loop of I-495 between the Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue...
mocoshow.com
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Eligible Residents Can Register (and Vote) at Voting Sites
Election Day in Maryland is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Residents who have not voted early or cast ballots by mail can go to the polls to vote for candidates and ballot measures. And it is not too late for eligible residents who have not yet registered. They can go to their local poll, register and vote. Among the choices Montgomery voters will make will be for County Executive, four at-large seats for County Council and seven Council district seats.
African American leaders announce Annapolis will be deemed a 'Port Marker' town
African American leaders in Annapolis announced our capital city will be a Port Marker town. That will make Annapolis a "Site of Memory".
mocoshow.com
Aloha Poke Co. is Coming to Gaithersburg
Chicago based Aloha Poke Co. has announced that it will be opening a Gaithersburg location sometime in 2023. Aloha is a fast-casual style restaurant that serves “fresh-packed and tasty bowls filled with sushi-grade fish and Hawaiian-inspired raw ingredients.” Franchise operator Mary Grace Barnebey is currently considering several options for the location, according to a report by WTOP. Aloha has area locations at 1333 19th St and 50 Massachusetts Ave in NW, Washington, DC.
