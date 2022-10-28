Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’
It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together. Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company...
Collider
Listen to Enola's Upbeat New Theme From 'Enola Holmes 2' [Exclusive]
Enola Holmes is back on the case, and she's got a brand-new theme to go with it! Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, Enola Holmes 2 sees the teenage detective setting up shop in London, determined to make a name for herself, even against that of her more famous older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). And along with her new adventures and new London-based office, Enola has a new theme, "The Enola Holmes Detective Agency" that is every bit as upbeat and vibrant as she is.
TODAY.com
Henry Cavill reveals his 'favorite' part of filming 'Enola Holmes 2' with Millie Bobby Brown
You don't have to be a sleuth to know that Henry Cavill is a fan of his character's storyline in "Enola Holmes 2," premiering on Netflix on Nov. 4. Cavill, who plays the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, was introduced in the first movie as his little sister, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown)'s ward after their mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), left Enola by herself on her 16th birthday.
Millie Bobby Brown Said Filming ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Gave Her A Nightmare About Returning to ‘Stranger Things’
Millie Bobby Brown has picked up a few new tricks while filming Enola Holmes 2, but she’s concerned they will affect her performance in Stranger Things (so concerned that she had a nightmare). The sequel to Netflix’s Sherlock Holmes spin-off, Enola Holmes, premiered in select theaters on October 28...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
disneydining.com
Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works
A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
Collider
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning
Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in November 2022
We've barely had time to say goodbye to Halloween, but Netflix is already moving at full speed toward the holidays. While there’s still some horror to be found in TV shows such as 1899 and Wednesday, on the movie side of the streaming business, we have plenty of new Christmas-themed features to get us in a more joyous spirit ahead of December and the year’s end. So, while you are putting your costume back into the closet and taking out all the Halloween decorations, we’ve selected the seven best new original movies coming to Netflix in November 2022.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
From ‘The Gray Man’ Sequel to Live-Action Fantasy Puppets, the Russo Sister Takes the Lead at AGBO
It’s a clear, windy day on the Atlanta set of the sci-fi adventure “The Electric State,” Joe and Anthony Russo’s latest film for Netflix through their independent studio, AGBO. While the brothers direct Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt inside one of the soundstages, their youngest sister, AGBO’s newly promoted chief creative officer, Angela Russo-Otstot, is spreading some good news in the trailers parked outside about one of the company’s executives, senior vice president of physical production, Ari Costa. “Ari’s a papa!” Russo-Otstot proclaims to Costa’s boss, Jake Aust, who works in the trailer next to hers. She shares all...
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Neo-Noir L.A. Action Film ‘Darkness of Man’ (Exclusive)
Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to flex his more dramatic muscles in upcoming neo-noir action film Darkness of Man. The feature — being introduced to buyers at the American Film Market by VMI Worldwide — comes from director James Cullen Bressack and has been likened to the grittier titles in Van Damme’s impressive library, such as JCVD and The Bouncer. More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S. No stranger to action stars, having worked...
Pilou Asbæk Shares Favorite Vampire Films Ahead Of Starring In Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot And Run Sweetheart Run
Pilou Asbæk talks with CinemaBlend about playing a vampire in Run Sweetheart Run.
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2's Director Explains Sam Claflin's Absence in the Sequel Film
Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the 2020 film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, will be streaming on November 4, and looking up and down the cast will reveal a glaring absence from the original film. Sam Claflin, who played the duo's oldest sibling Mycroft in the original film, did not make a return in the newly released follow-up with many fans wondering why. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's director Harry Bradbeer and asked about his exclusion. While Claflin was unable to appear in this film, fans of the actor and the character will be happy to hear that he has an open invitation to return in the future.
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed Oscar-nominated box office smash getting an unrelated prequel instead of a sequel is still boggling minds
On paper, a critically-acclaimed thriller hailing from one of the best directors in the business that earned nearly $240 million at the box office and landed five Academy Award nominations would be a shoo-in for the sequels that were already planned ahead of time, but that didn’t turn out to be the case for David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
theplaylist.net
Danny Boyle Is “Very Tempted” To Direct A New ’28 Days Later’ Sequel & Says Alex Garland’s Script Features “A Lovely Idea”
When people think of the modern revival of zombie horror films, there are some who trace it back to Zack Snyder’s “Dawn of the Dead” remake in 2004. However, you really need to go back a couple of more years to Danny Boyle’s groundbreaking horror film, “28 Days Later.” That film is so beloved, even 20 years later, that folk are still clamoring for a new sequel. And according to the folks involved, you can’t rule a trilogy-ending sequel out just yet.
A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more
Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
