'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Trailer: Secrets Won’t Remain Buried For Long
We’re just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of the final season of Dead to Me, so it’s high time we got another trailer to hype up the upcoming episodes. Netflix released today new footage for the upcoming episodes that underscores a very simple truth: The series will go out with a bang. Once again, the story will follow two friends who bonded over the fact that they think they are above the law.
Hasbro Pulse Adds 'Andor's Vel Sartha to Star Wars Black Series
Star Wars: Andor has proven itself week after week, and as fans learn more about Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and find new characters to love, we're thrown into the rise of the Empire and the power it holds over the galaxy. One of those new characters that fans love is Vel Sartha, played by Faye Marsay. Coming into Cassian's life with Cinta Kaz (played by Varada Sethu), Vel is an important part thus far in Cassian's connections to the Rebellion on the ground level.
'The Serpent Queen' Showrunner Justin Haythe Has a Bloody Good Idea of Where the Series Is Going
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Serpent Queen. From writer and executive producer Justin Haythe and director and executive producer Stacie Passon (based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda), Starz's latest period drama The Serpent Queen tells the story of one of history's most complex and complicated figures, Catherine de Medici, who ascends in power and status to become one of France's longest-serving rulers. As an orphan, Catherine (Liv Hill) marries into the French court at a young age, but quickly learns that she must counter — and in some instances, outmaneuver — her political opponents, many of whom would rather see her dead than on the throne. What makes the series even more intriguing is that it's Catherine herself (Samantha Morton) telling her own story, in her own words, to her newest maid and confidant Rahima (Sennia Nanua). The upcoming series also stars Colm Meaney, Ludivine Sagnier, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Charles Dance, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia, Beth Goddard, Raza Jaffrey, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, and Rupert Everett. Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff also serve as executive producers.
7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
It is another month and though October is now behind us, there are still plenty of scary good films to sit down with to watch on Prime Video as we fall into autumn. From horror new and old to an underrated musical plus a whole host of compelling dramas, this list has the best of what you can check out on the platform in the weeks ahead.
‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Who Goes Home in Episode 4?
'The Challenge' Season 38 Episode 4 spoilers are finally here. Who heads after losing in the elimination? Here's what to know.
‘Pathaan’: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils an Action-Packed Teaser for the Bollywood Extravaganza
After months of anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan has finally unveiled the teaser trailer for his upcoming action extravaganza Pathaan. Classified as what can only be described as Bollywood royalty, Khan is among the most recognizable faces in the world with a legion of supporters following the star since his 1992 debut in the Indian film industry. Pathaan is the first of SRK’s projects to grace the silver screen in over four years. His last appearance was in the 2018 rom-com Zero.
'The Last of Us' Sets January Premiere Date on HBO
Finally, HBO has set a release date for its upcoming video game adaptation series The Last of Us. After having a fantastic year with House of the Dragon and Euphoria the streamer is looking out to start the new year on a high note. Fans will start the post-apocalyptical journey with Joel and Ellie early next year in January 2023, the network has announced. The series is based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game with a huge fan base and is highly anticipated.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in November 2022
We've barely had time to say goodbye to Halloween, but Netflix is already moving at full speed toward the holidays. While there’s still some horror to be found in TV shows such as 1899 and Wednesday, on the movie side of the streaming business, we have plenty of new Christmas-themed features to get us in a more joyous spirit ahead of December and the year’s end. So, while you are putting your costume back into the closet and taking out all the Halloween decorations, we’ve selected the seven best new original movies coming to Netflix in November 2022.
'The Good Nurse' Director Tobias Lindholm Explains How the Film Explores the Value of Humanity
Academy-nominated director Tobias Lindholm recently sat down with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub to discuss his latest Netflix film The Good Nurse. The tense true-crime drama, which is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Charles Graeber, is a sharp depiction of real-life nurse Charlie Cullen’s (Eddie Redmayne) numerous murders via lethal injections, and the relationship that was struck between him and fellow nurse Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain). With a script penned by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Last Night in Soho), the film explores two polar opposite sides of man’s ability to experience compassion, or a lack thereof.
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
'Father Stu' Returns to Theaters With New PG-13 Version in December
Hallelujah! Sony Pictures has announced the date for the return of Father Stu to theaters. This time around, however, the Mark Wahlberg biopic is a changed film, having been cut down from an R rating to PG-13 for the re-release. The new cut, appropriately titled Father Stu: Reborn will premiere exclusively in theaters on December 9 and a new teaser sets up the return of the world's most unlikely priest in time for the Christmas holiday.
Listen to Enola's Upbeat New Theme From 'Enola Holmes 2' [Exclusive]
Enola Holmes is back on the case, and she's got a brand-new theme to go with it! Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, Enola Holmes 2 sees the teenage detective setting up shop in London, determined to make a name for herself, even against that of her more famous older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). And along with her new adventures and new London-based office, Enola has a new theme, "The Enola Holmes Detective Agency" that is every bit as upbeat and vibrant as she is.
MCU Movies and Shows to Watch Before 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost here. It is sure to be a cultural event of a similar scale to the first film, for different reasons, as director and co-writer Ryan Coogler’s sequel takes on the challenge of paying tribute to late star Chadwick Boseman while allowing the narrative to move forward without its central character, T’Challa. As always, fans may want to watch, or more likely, re-watch, the past Marvel projects that might connect to the new film. While some are likely to be much more crucial to the story than others, here are the titles most likely to influence Wakanda Forever.
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Light Up the Holiday Season in 'Spirited' Trailer
Apple has released the full trailer for their upcoming holiday musical Spirited which stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. The movie looks like it's setting out to put a new twist on a classic holiday tale. The movie is inspired by the classic Charles Dickens story A Christmas...
'Terrifier 2' Has Been Submitted for Oscar Consideration
It's nearly impossible for anyone to have missed the buzz for this year's goriest horror, writer and director Damien Leone's sequel Terrifier 2. This grindhouse gorefest set out to top its predecessor in nearly every way, and judging by its reception and box office bank, Leone's bloody brainchild succeeded in doing so. In the sequel we pick up where the first left off, with the sadistic - and apparently supernatural - Art the Clown (played by David Howard Thornton) being resurrected to once again reign terror over another Halloween night. Because of the film's success among the horror community, Terrifier 2 has been submitted for Oscar consideration, courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.
Rhaenyra and Daemon Make a Better Team Than Expected in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.There are no two ways about it: the internet loves Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) together. No matter how much love many fans may have had for the House of the Dragon's royal pair along the way, though, the real root of their romance was easy to question. Yet after the Season 1 finale, it seems that these two transcend the surprising ties that brought them together and are proving that what binds them is so much deeper and stronger than it may seem.
First Seasons of 'The Winchesters' and 'Walker: Independence' Not Getting Back Orders on The CW
Just as we anticipated, prequel projects The Winchesters and Walker: Independence have both been ratings successes for The CW. But, for loyal fans tuning in week after week hoping for extra episodes beyond each show’s debut 13-episode-season, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards for either production. Deadline reports that The CW has no plans to send in back orders for either show, meaning they’ll likely remain at the half-season length they’re slated for right now. There has also been no word on whether either project will be greenlit for a Season 2, but to think that these shows would be canceled — even with the network’s ongoing budget cuts — feels beyond the realm of possibilities.
Sam Heughan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rom-Com 'Love Again' Sets New Release Date
A new release date is in order for the upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, a Screen Gems film that was formerly known as It’s All Coming Back to Me. Along with the announcement of the release date change, a new image from the film was also released. The film's release was moved from February 10, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
Theo James Is the Most Disturbing Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus appeals to our inherent interest in seeing rich people be absolutely miserable. Although the brilliant first season had some comedic highs, it ended on a darkly disturbing note that reflected how the system of oppression will never truly change. One incident isn’t enough to take down systemic economic indifferences. As the wealthiest members of society gradually learn to recognize their privileges, it’s the working-class people that suffer.
