NEW YORK - A Queens man has been charged in a stabbing in the walkway beneath the Times Square subway station. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say it started when a group of men got into an argument. Two of them began fighting with each other and one pulled out a knife.A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jermaine Cloud, was slashed in the face. He was treated at Bellevue and taken into police custody.Cloud is facing multiple charges, including assault.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO