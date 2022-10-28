ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newcanaanite.com

PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan

Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Ronald Vincent Coughlin, 86

Born on May 28, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, Ronald Vincent Coughlin (“Ron”), died peacefully at his home in Rowayton, Connecticut on October 28, 2022 surrounded by his family. A devoted Brooklyn Dodgers fan, turned New York Mets enthusiast, Ron had a lifetime love and passion for New...
NORWALK, CT
newcanaanite.com

Coffee’s on for Thursday

Join fellow residents, business owners and NewCanaanite.com editor Michael Dinan for the monthly Community Coffee, to be held 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 in the Art Gallery on the main floor of New Canaan Library. The free, public coffee is a group conversation about what’s happening around town,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Vehicles Stolen, Illegally Entered in New Canaan

[The video above, provided to New Canaan Police by a resident, shows a criminal trying to enter vehicles before dawn on Oct. 30, but they’re locked and so nothing is taken.]. New Canaan residents had several cars stolen and illegally entered with items stolen from inside them during an apparent multi-day crime spree that started last Thursday, police say.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Cat Bites South Avenue Man

A New Canaan man sustained injuries that sent him to the emergency room this month from a cat with a biting history, documents show. The South Avenue resident at about 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 1 (a Saturday) phoned police to report being bitten by a cat known to local authorities as “Link,” according to Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm.
NEW CANAAN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homicide

#Bridgeport CT– On October 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am, Bridgeport Police responded to the 800 block of Atlantic Street on the report of a party stabbed at that location. Upon police arrival, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was found suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from those injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

Town Approves $75,000 for Baseball and Softball Field Renovations

Town officials this month approved about $75,000 in contracts for fall renovations on New Canaan’s baseball and softball fields. The Parks Department maintains 11 fields that range from T-ball to adult leagues and “our main priority is to ensure safe and playable field conditions,” Assistant Superintendent of Parks Ryan Restivo told the Board of Selectmen at their regular meeting, held Oct. 18 at Town Hall and via videoconference.
NEW CANAAN, CT
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 740 Brook Avenue in Woodstock, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 740 Brook Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Woodstock, The Bronx. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Phipps Houses with construction financing through NYC Housing Preservation and Development and New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the structure yields 55 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 42 units for residents at 30 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $165,500.
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover

A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
CBS New York

Man stabbed at Times Square subway station

NEW YORK - A Queens man has been charged in a stabbing in the walkway beneath the Times Square subway station. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say it started when a group of men got into an argument. Two of them began fighting with each other and one pulled out a knife.A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jermaine Cloud, was slashed in the face. He was treated at Bellevue and taken into police custody.Cloud is facing multiple charges, including assault.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy