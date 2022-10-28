Read full article on original website
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Candy Trade in to Prevent DiabetesBronxVoice
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
newcanaanite.com
PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan
Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
newcanaanite.com
Ronald Vincent Coughlin, 86
Born on May 28, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, Ronald Vincent Coughlin (“Ron”), died peacefully at his home in Rowayton, Connecticut on October 28, 2022 surrounded by his family. A devoted Brooklyn Dodgers fan, turned New York Mets enthusiast, Ron had a lifetime love and passion for New...
newcanaanite.com
Coffee’s on for Thursday
Join fellow residents, business owners and NewCanaanite.com editor Michael Dinan for the monthly Community Coffee, to be held 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 in the Art Gallery on the main floor of New Canaan Library. The free, public coffee is a group conversation about what’s happening around town,...
newcanaanite.com
Vehicles Stolen, Illegally Entered in New Canaan
[The video above, provided to New Canaan Police by a resident, shows a criminal trying to enter vehicles before dawn on Oct. 30, but they’re locked and so nothing is taken.]. New Canaan residents had several cars stolen and illegally entered with items stolen from inside them during an apparent multi-day crime spree that started last Thursday, police say.
newcanaanite.com
Cat Bites South Avenue Man
A New Canaan man sustained injuries that sent him to the emergency room this month from a cat with a biting history, documents show. The South Avenue resident at about 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 1 (a Saturday) phoned police to report being bitten by a cat known to local authorities as “Link,” according to Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide
#Bridgeport CT– On October 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am, Bridgeport Police responded to the 800 block of Atlantic Street on the report of a party stabbed at that location. Upon police arrival, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was found suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from those injuries.
newcanaanite.com
Town Approves $75,000 for Baseball and Softball Field Renovations
Town officials this month approved about $75,000 in contracts for fall renovations on New Canaan’s baseball and softball fields. The Parks Department maintains 11 fields that range from T-ball to adult leagues and “our main priority is to ensure safe and playable field conditions,” Assistant Superintendent of Parks Ryan Restivo told the Board of Selectmen at their regular meeting, held Oct. 18 at Town Hall and via videoconference.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 740 Brook Avenue in Woodstock, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 740 Brook Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Woodstock, The Bronx. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Phipps Houses with construction financing through NYC Housing Preservation and Development and New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the structure yields 55 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 42 units for residents at 30 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $165,500.
$730k lottery ticket sold in Hudson Valley
One second-prize ticket for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Newburgh, New York Lottery officials announced Monday morning.
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover
A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
Tour the New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce That Just Won’t Sell
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
Police: Torrington man arrested for driving into 5 federal officers
A man from Torrington is facing charges after allegedly driving into five federal officers.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
Roosevelt outraged over reinstatement of schoolteacher accused of displaying nooses
A group from Roosevelt plans to head to Albany to continue their fight against the controversial reinstatement of a schoolteacher accused of displaying nooses in the classroom.
newcanaanite.com
Registrar Calls for Absentee Ballot Box Camera To Address ‘Vigilante’ Citizen Concerns
A New Canaan official responsible for voter registration and education is calling for the town to install a temporary camera with a live feed of the absentee ballot box at Town Hall in order to address the apparent concerns of some citizens. Absentee ballot box “vigilante” citizen groups appear to...
Hudson Valley Couple Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Local Cemetery
When one of your loved ones has passed on, you want peace of mind knowing that their final resting place is not disturbed in any manner. But not all show such respect. Local police say they've received numerous complaints over the past few months that someone has been stealing from various gravesites at a cemetery in the area.
Police: Chocobar restaurant latest target in South Bronx burglary pattern
Police are searching for suspects believed to be involved in a string of South Bronx burglaries.
Man stabbed at Times Square subway station
NEW YORK - A Queens man has been charged in a stabbing in the walkway beneath the Times Square subway station. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say it started when a group of men got into an argument. Two of them began fighting with each other and one pulled out a knife.A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jermaine Cloud, was slashed in the face. He was treated at Bellevue and taken into police custody.Cloud is facing multiple charges, including assault.
Town Of Poughkeepsie Woman Nabbed With 'Candy-Like' Drugs At Hotel, Police Say
A Hudson Valley woman was nabbed with "candy-like" methamphetamine pills and crack cocaine at an area hotel during a warrant search. Dutchess County resident Cali A. Hamilton, age 25, of the town of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie.
