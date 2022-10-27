Read full article on original website
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library
Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.
lcnme.com
Sheriff, District Attorney Seeking Election Unopposed
In addition to electing candidates for U.S. Congress, the Maine House of Representatives, and the Maine Senate, Lincoln County voters will also cast their ballots for sheriff and district attorney. Both Sheriff Todd B. Brackett, D-Nobleboro, and District Attorney Natasha Irving, D-Waldoboro, are seeking reelection unopposed for four-year terms. Todd...
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
lcnme.com
Wiscasset Woman Wins October Photo Contest
Readers selected Kate Bryant’s photo of her horse, Wade, as the winner of the October #LCNme365 photo contest. Bryant, of Wiscasset, captured the photo of the 25-year-old Quarter Horse in front of a tree in full fall colors using her iPhone. “I always try to take a picture in...
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
lcnme.com
Early Bird Shopping Extravaganza Saturday, Nov. 5
It’s a wonderful time of year to get a jump start on holiday shopping with early bird specials at local businesses in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle and select businesses in Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual shopping day will be a hybrid event this year....
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
lcnme.com
Somerville to Face New Ambulance Fees, New Valuation
Representatives of Delta Ambulance visited the Somerville Select Board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to provide information about new service fees. The nonprofit Delta Ambulance Service sent correspondence to Somerville on Oct. 7 informing the town that it would begin charging towns service fees. The letter cited staffing challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs, and changing relationships with other local ambulance services as factors in the change.
lcnme.com
David Mortimer
David Mortimer, 58, of Bremen, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Oct. 19, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born on July 11, 1964 at Saint Margaret’s Hospital in Dorchester, Mass., he was the son of Robert and Doris (Davis) Mortimer. Dave lived a very simple life. He graduated...
wabi.tv
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
lcnme.com
Sally J. Smith
Sally J. Smith, 73, died Oct. 27, 2022 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta. Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Dorr officiating. A full obituary will appear soon.
lcnme.com
Bristol School Committee Presents Renovation Plans to Select Board
Members of the Bristol Consolidated School committee and administration updated the Bristol Select Board on its plans for a $6 million-plus renovation project on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The committee hopes to have a bid selected and present an article at the annual town meeting in March that includes a dollar...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
lcnme.com
William J. ‘Bill’ Benner
William J. “Bill” Benner, 58, of Nobleboro, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Mid Coast Hospital on Oct. 15, 2022. Bill was born April 12, 1964 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Edward H. Benner and Marrianne G. (O’Daniels) Benner. He grew up in Jersey City, N.J. and attended local schools there. The family moved to Maine in 1985.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 19-27. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 20. Joseph Beal, 46, of Addison, was issued a...
WMTW
lcnme.com
Earle Winfield Clifford
Earle Winfield Clifford, 83, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport on Oct. 24, 2022. Earle was born on Dec. 2, 1938. He grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools. At the age of 10 he started in the marine harvesting business, clamming, some lobstering and periwinkling....
lcnme.com
Books for the Barnyard at Morris Farm
Used books of all kinds will be available at Morris Farm on Saturday, Nov. 5, at their first Books for the Barnyard sale. Stop by the farm between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to browse a large selection of used books featuring authors such as Tom Clancy, Stephen King, and John Grisham. Paperbacks, hardcovers, and children’s books will be available.
One dead in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
