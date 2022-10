The state issued the following news release Friday afternoon after rounding up the mountain lion west of Iles Avenue and Koke Mill Road:. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), after several days of tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield, made the decision today to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO