Saint Augustine, FL

PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
saobserver.com

Blacks Displayed as Vampires in Racist 1898 Newspapers

In November of 1898, hundreds of crazed white racists marched in the streets of Wilmington, North Carolina intent on ending what that called “negro domination.” These rioters went to the Black section of town and proceeded to burn Black businesses and murder Black people. They were already empowered by a racist Supreme Court that made segregation legal in the 1896 Plessy vs. Ferguson case. These white racists used the old baloney ploy of “protecting white women” from Black criminals. Newspapers of that era stoked violence and racism with such invented plots (“Stop the Steal” liars is the modern equivalent). These newspapers even used the fictional Dracula character in a racist attempt to associate Black progress with evil.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

October was cool and dry, what will November’s weather bring?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — October was a slightly unusual month for The Triangle with cooler temperatures and very little rain. Our average temperature came in at 60.3 degrees (It’s important to remember, that number includes both the morning lows and the afternoon highs.) When you compare that to...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia

Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
EMPORIA, VA
cbs17

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck

In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
CARY, NC
FOX8 News

WGHP poll: These issues are moving voters in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WGHP) – With early voting underway and just a week until Election Day, the motivation for voters in North Carolina to go to the polls is crystal clear: the economy. The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WGHP Poll reveals that 41% of likely voters list the economy as the No. 1 motivating factor in […]
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races

(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
COLORADO STATE

