In November of 1898, hundreds of crazed white racists marched in the streets of Wilmington, North Carolina intent on ending what that called “negro domination.” These rioters went to the Black section of town and proceeded to burn Black businesses and murder Black people. They were already empowered by a racist Supreme Court that made segregation legal in the 1896 Plessy vs. Ferguson case. These white racists used the old baloney ploy of “protecting white women” from Black criminals. Newspapers of that era stoked violence and racism with such invented plots (“Stop the Steal” liars is the modern equivalent). These newspapers even used the fictional Dracula character in a racist attempt to associate Black progress with evil.

