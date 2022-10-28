ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1

Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey, Non-Public A boys soccer quarterfinals, Nov. 2

Senior Luca Tusche had a goal and an assist to help lift third-seeded Delbarton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 win over sixth-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Tournament in Morristown. Delbarton will next play either second-seeded Bergen...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen County man is shot dead in Jersey City

A Bergen County man was shot dead Tuesday night on Dales Avenue in Jersey City, near the Marion Gardens public housing complex, authorities said. Jovahn Horne, 23, of Tenafly, was shot in the abdomen just after 9 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday morning. He was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy