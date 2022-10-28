Read full article on original website
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1
Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
North Jersey, Non-Public A boys soccer quarterfinals, Nov. 2
Senior Luca Tusche had a goal and an assist to help lift third-seeded Delbarton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 win over sixth-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Tournament in Morristown. Delbarton will next play either second-seeded Bergen...
No. 13 West Orange avenges playoff loss in win over No. 2 Kearny, reaching N1G4 final
The rosters had changed. The venue was different. Even the weather—with temperatures that aligned more with Opening Day than the later rounds in the state tournament—had provided a stark change of tune. But for West Orange, the emotion and pain that it felt a year ago in a...
Girls soccer: North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1
Fifth-seeded Glen Ridge and eighth-seeded Verona needed a penalty shootout to decide the first finalist for the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 girls soccer State Tournament, which was ultimately won 4-2 by Glen Ridge after a scoreless 120 minutes in Glen Ridge. Olivia Gist made seven crucial saves in...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Justin Scavalla made five saves as second-seeded West Orange, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 10th-seeded Columbia, 2-0, in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 quarterfinals in West Orange. It is the 13th shutout of the season for Scavalla, who also eclipsed the 100 save mark for...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano addresses run game, red-zone defense, special teams issues ahead of Michigan
A 31-point shutout loss has a way of bringing issues to the forefront. Several problems — some new, some recurring — became apparent for Rutgers following its 31-0 loss to Minnesota last Saturday. Ahead of facing No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano discussed a few of them in his weekly press conference Monday.
Devils heat up after slow start in 5-2 win vs. Canucks: ‘Hey, we found a way’
The 62-year-old coach had grown accustomed to his team’s league-leading shots per game dominance (39.33 S/GP entering Tuesday), so their slow first period in Vancouver – where New Jersey trudged down the ice and got out-shot, 10-7, by a two-win Canucks team – was unsettling to him.
Greg Schiano on Rutgers’ tunnel procedure in light of recent incidents at Michigan
Visiting teams share the same tunnel as Rutgers at SHI Stadium, but coach Greg Schiano feels confident about his program’s protocols and claimed timing has prevented the post-game altercations that have unfolded in recent weeks at the University of Michigan. “I think our guys do a great job with...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
N.J. Olympics boxing star Shakur Stevenson stood inches from Takeoff before rapper was shot, report says
As police continue to investigate the shooting death of rap star Takeoff, a new angle to the tragedy has come to light. TMZ reports New Jersey boxing legend Shakur Stevenson, a Newark native and Olympic champion, “was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Takeoff right before the rapper was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston.”
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
Will Devils, Sixers co-owner Josh Harris try to buy Daniel Snyder’s Commanders?
Daniel Snyder is getting ready to make a deal. Will it come with Josh Harris?. On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced Snyder is exploring options to sell his team. It stands to reason that one bidder could be Harris, who is a co-owner the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.
Woman, 59, in critical condition after she was hit crossing N.J. street
A Bergen County woman was in critical condition Wednesday after she was hit by a car while walking crossing a street in Hackensack, authorities said. The 59-year-old Hackensack woman was struck by a car traveling south on Hudson Street toward Kansas Street, according to police. The 63-year-old driver remained at...
Final weekend to see Machinal, tickets available for JC Nutcracker, more in Hudson
As Hudson Theatre Works moves forward with its 10th season of plays by women playwrights, this weekend will be audiences last chance to witness their production of Sophie Treadwell’s “Machinal” from Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m.
N.J. firefighter dies in the line of duty, department says
A Bergen County firefighter has died in the line of duty, officials said. The Upper Saddle River Fire Department announced the death of Alex Moss in a Facebook post Sunday night. “It is with deep regret and great sadness the Upper Saddle River Fire Department announce the untimely passing and...
NBA Hall of Famers rip ‘idiot’ Kyrie Irving for anti-Semitic social media post
Basketball stars are speaking out about Kyrie Irving’s recent actions. Last week, the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted to promote the movie, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The movie is known for being riddled with anti-Semitic themes and includes a quote linked to Adolph Hitler. Irving deleted the Thursday tweet on Sunday.
Bergen County man is shot dead in Jersey City
A Bergen County man was shot dead Tuesday night on Dales Avenue in Jersey City, near the Marion Gardens public housing complex, authorities said. Jovahn Horne, 23, of Tenafly, was shot in the abdomen just after 9 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday morning. He was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.
Amar’e Stoudemire to Nets’ Kyrie Irving: ‘You made a mistake, so apologize for it’
Amar’e Stoudemire has a simple message for Kyrie Irving: “You made a mistake, so apologize for it.”. Stoudemire, who converted to Judaism in 2020 while living in Israel after his NBA career, knows Irving from his time as an assistant with the Nets the last two seasons. “You...
Kyrie Irving hasn’t spoken yet to ADL on anti-Semitic film Tweet, but organization hopes ‘to do so soon’
Kyrie Irving hasn’t spoken to the Anti Defamation League yet regarding his post promoting a film with anti-Semitic tropes, but the organization said it “hopes to do so soon.”. Irving had his father, Drederick, and his stepmother, Shetellia Riley, who’s also his agent, meet with the ADL instead,...
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
