Second choice means $100K lottery payday for North Carolina woman

 5 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sometimes the second choice is the better option.

A North Carolina woman, disappointed that a convenience store was out of the scratch-off game she wanted, quickly changed her mind when her second choice revealed a $100,000 winner.

“When I scratched it I about had a heart attack,” Dana Pruitt, 62, of Pilot Mountain, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Wednesday. “It shocked me.”

Pruitt visited the Mayberry Mart in Mount Airy and found out the store was sold out of the ticket she wanted to buy. Instead, she bought a $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket and uncovered a $100,000 prize, lottery officials said in a news release.

“This is the best win I’ve ever had,” Pruitt said in a statement. “I’m still in shock, to be honest with you.”

Pruitt visited lottery headquarters on Wednesday. After state and federal taxes were deducted, she took home $71,019, lottery officials said.

Pruitt said she would save most of the money for her retirement, but added that she might use a portion of the cash to take a vacation in New England.

