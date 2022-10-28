Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 253 of the invasion
The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, said Moscow would rejoin the grain export deal brokered by the UN and Turkey with Ukraine, but that it reserved the right to withdraw if necessary. “We demanded assurances and guarantees from the Ukrainian side that nothing like this would happen again, that the humanitarian corridors would not be used militarily,” Putin said during a video meeting with his coordination council on Wednesday.
Biden urges voters to ‘preserve Democracy’ and stand up against political violence - live
The president sent a message to election deniers saying, ‘You can’t love your country only when you win’ – follow all the latest news
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series...
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA" election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
North Korea launches long-range ballistic missile, Japan issues emergency warning
North Korea launched three ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, South Korean defense officials said, including one that appeared to be a long-range missile.
