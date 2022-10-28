Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Ka-Kaw! St. Louis Battlehawks will return in 2023
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will see the return of XFL excitement in February when the Battlehawks kickoff their 2023 season. Professional football returned to St. Louis with the XFL in 2020, generating significant fanfare and raucous crowds in their inaugural season, but the success was toppled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was called off in March due to the pandemic, and the XFL suspended operations and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.
Show Me St. Louis (October 31, 2022)
St. Louis' longest running live and local lifestyle show. Consider us your guide to everything St. Louis. Featuring hidden gems, interesting people & what's new.
Missouri lawmaker plans to refile red flag legislation after St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Despite warning signs and requests from parents, Missouri law enforcement were unable to remove guns from the home of the gunman who killed two people on Oct. 24 at a St. Louis high school. “Two minutes after I got into class, they said the word, the...
Emerson selling Ferguson headquarters, will consider a new home outside St. Louis
Emerson has nearly 1,300 employees based in St. Louis, the firm said Monday. It has been headquartered in St. Louis since its founding in 1890.
Live in the Lou Sweepstakes: Winners chosen for Carrie Underwood ticket giveaway
ST. LOUIS — After weeks of country classics and trivia, our live entertainment expert, Dana DiPiazza, has announced the first ever Live in the Lou sweepstakes winners, bringing the Carrie Underwood ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ concert ticket giveaway to a close. AEG is sending 20 of Show Me...
Arch Apparel teams up with EducationPlus and the St. Louis area public school districts to support and help heal after recent community tragedy
You’ve seen our friends from Arch Apparel on the show many times. Most recently to announce a new Blues collection. Clothes that are meant to be worn to represent a shared love and our support for a team. Now Arch Apparel has partnered with Education Plus and St. Louis...
Students, staff and families continue to heal after school shooting in St. Louis
Monday, Oct. 31 marks one week since the deadly school shooting in St. Louis. The school announced they will remain closed for another week.
St. Louis Holocaust Museum reopens after renovation
The newly renovated St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum will reopen. It closed two years ago for a $25 million expansion.
Listing the Lou: Dave Nations shares tips on selling your home
ST. LOUIS — Malik Wilson recently caught up with Dave Nations, Founder of Nations Network Powered by Keller Williams Realty to check out his listing in Chesterfield at 15511 Country Ridge. The spacious home is a 4-bed 2-full bath and 2-half bath house that was completely renovated from top...
Enter for your chance to win tickets to see 'The Illusionists Magic of the Holidays' at the Fabulous Fox
'No Shave November' with Iconic Male Grooming Spa
ST. LOUIS — November is more than just “one month closer to Christmas”, in fact, it signifies way more! At Iconic Male Grooming Spa in West County they’re bringing in the pre-Christmas jingle with the joy of giving. In honor of No Shave November, Iconic Male Grooming Spa is hosting their 3rd Annual Bourbon Raffle to help raise awareness for men’s mental health as well as support a fellow friend of theirs battling lung cancer.
St. Louis police investigating multiple overnight burglaries
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating multiple overnight burglaries at restaurants and businesses in the city. Police said they received a call for a “burglar in the building” at around 2:40 a.m. Monday. Officers found broken glass at businesses 39 Castles and Simply Delicious. They said 39 Castles had shoes thrown around and several shoes stolen. Simply Delicious had its cash register and a bag with money taken from the business. Police also said, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspects fled in a white Hyundai Elantra and a dark gray Nissan sedan.”
Weather First forecast: Showers overnight, dry by Monday evening
Temperatures warm nicely for the middle of the upcoming week in the St. Louis area. Showers will end by Monday evening.
Police respond to carjacking just outside Enterprise Center
The carjacking happened just after midnight outside Enterprise Center on Clark Avenue. No one was injured.
Police say more than 20 burglaries at St. Louis businesses are connected, teen suspects sought
ST. LOUIS — They're startling and dangerous break-ins at businesses across the St. Louis area. From downtown to south city to Soulard, police say the gun-carrying burglars are on the prowl. "These are all mostly night burglaries," said Major Renee Kriesmann with the Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department. In...
Weather First forecast: Showers will clear for Halloween trick-or-treaters
Fog and drizzle can be expected until late morning Monday. The weather system responsible for St. Louis' unsettled weather will move away in the afternoon.
Milder Halloween this year continues trend over the years
ST. LOUIS — Despite the gloomy start to the day, we're gradually clearing just in time for the holiday festivities this evening. Temperatures are even warmer off to the west as skies have cleared throughout the day. Locally, Halloween has been a relatively quiet holiday around here, weather-wise. With...
One suspect at large after shooting in Richmond Heights
One suspect is still on the loose after a shooting in Richmond Heights this morning. Officials said one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Several crews respond to camper fire in Caseyville
The fire occurred on Bunkham Road. Crews said the camper caught fire, with flames spreading to the garage and home. No one was injured.
