Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Ka-Kaw! St. Louis Battlehawks will return in 2023

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will see the return of XFL excitement in February when the Battlehawks kickoff their 2023 season. Professional football returned to St. Louis with the XFL in 2020, generating significant fanfare and raucous crowds in their inaugural season, but the success was toppled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was called off in March due to the pandemic, and the XFL suspended operations and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Listing the Lou: Dave Nations shares tips on selling your home

ST. LOUIS — Malik Wilson recently caught up with Dave Nations, Founder of Nations Network Powered by Keller Williams Realty to check out his listing in Chesterfield at 15511 Country Ridge. The spacious home is a 4-bed 2-full bath and 2-half bath house that was completely renovated from top...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KSDK

Enter for your chance to win tickets to see 'The Illusionists Magic of the Holidays' at the Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS — 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “The Illusionists Magic of the Holidays" at the Fabulous Fox Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of The Fabulous Fox (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

'No Shave November' with Iconic Male Grooming Spa

ST. LOUIS — November is more than just “one month closer to Christmas”, in fact, it signifies way more! At Iconic Male Grooming Spa in West County they’re bringing in the pre-Christmas jingle with the joy of giving. In honor of No Shave November, Iconic Male Grooming Spa is hosting their 3rd Annual Bourbon Raffle to help raise awareness for men’s mental health as well as support a fellow friend of theirs battling lung cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis police investigating multiple overnight burglaries

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating multiple overnight burglaries at restaurants and businesses in the city. Police said they received a call for a “burglar in the building” at around 2:40 a.m. Monday. Officers found broken glass at businesses 39 Castles and Simply Delicious. They said 39 Castles had shoes thrown around and several shoes stolen. Simply Delicious had its cash register and a bag with money taken from the business. Police also said, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspects fled in a white Hyundai Elantra and a dark gray Nissan sedan.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Milder Halloween this year continues trend over the years

ST. LOUIS — Despite the gloomy start to the day, we're gradually clearing just in time for the holiday festivities this evening. Temperatures are even warmer off to the west as skies have cleared throughout the day. Locally, Halloween has been a relatively quiet holiday around here, weather-wise. With...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

