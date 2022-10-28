ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Final score predictions for Ravens' Week 8 matchup vs. Buccaneers

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pENWi_0ipW0lO400

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2022 season. Baltimore comes into the contest at 4-3, while Tampa Bay enters at 3-4. The two teams will look to pick up an ever-so important win on a Thursday night under the lights.

There are major keys for each side, including if the Ravens can score touchdowns in the red zone as well as if the Buccaneers can get their running game going. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady will face off for the second time in their careers, with Jackson getting the best of Brady in their first matchup.

Below we look at final score predictions for Baltimore’s Week 8 game against Tampa Bay.

Kevin Oestreicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YpC3_0ipW0lO400
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore offense has struggled over the past four weeks, and Tampa Bay is coming in to Thursday night with an extremely depleted defense. It feels like a great time for the Ravens to bounce back, especially when considering that quarterback Lamar Jackson is due for a big game.

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 20

Steve Rudden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFn0a_0ipW0lO400
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Even though this is a game on a short week, the Ravens will come into the contest ready to compete. Quarterback Lamar Jackson throws three touchdown passes and the defense keeps the the struggling Buccaneers offense at bay.

Ravens 31, Buccaneers 17

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch MNF

The Bengals will meet the Cleveland Browns on Halloween night on Monday Night Football from FirstEnergy Stadium. The Bengals are coming off a 35-17 win over the Falcons to improve their record to 4-3 on the season with Joe Burrow under center. As for the Browns, they are sitting at 2-5 after losing a three-point game to the Ravens last week.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears' loss vs. Cowboys in Week 8

The Chicago Bears (3-5) suffered a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where the defense struggled but the offense showed continued signs of improvement. Chicago’s defense allowed a season-high 42 points (minus the Micah Parsons touchdown) and they didn’t have an answer for Dallas through the air or on the ground. Roquan Smith called it an “embarrassing” performance by the defense.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alvin Kamara takes the top spot in our Saints player power rankings after Week 8

A team’s top performers deserve top billing, and that’s reflected in our latest New Orleans Saints player power rankings after Week 8’s shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. There’s a new No. 1 in our list with running back Alvin Kamara’s three-touchdown performance rocketing him to the top of the list. But there’s more shakeup within the top-10 too: rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor clocked in at No. 8 after he helped erase superstar Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, and right guard Cesar Ruiz continued his march up to the board to reach No. 10.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives status update on OLBs Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo

The Baltimore Ravens have more defensive reinforcements on the way, as head coach John Harbaugh announced during a press conference on Monday that outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be activated to the 53-man roster. Bowser looks to have more of a shot to play on Monday night in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, while Ojabo might have to wait a bit longer.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyler Lockett denies his 'no one cares who gets the credit' quote was ripping Russell Wilson

It’s hard not to read anything into what Tyler Lockett said on Sunday after his Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit,” the Seahawks receiver said after the win. “My high school coach always used to talk about that. When you look at this team that we have, we have a bunch of guys that are willing to buy in.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans loved making fun of Eli Manning’s hilarious Halloween mask on the ManningCast

Well, the scariest thing you might’ve seen on Halloween Monday Night Football this year might not have been the Cleveland Browns. On the spooky edition of ESPN’s ManningCast, co-host Eli Manning decided to don a familiar mask for his Halloween costume. His disguise was Chad Powers, the fictional freshman football player who walked on at Penn State earlier this fall.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
221K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy