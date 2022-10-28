Final score predictions for Ravens' Week 8 matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2022 season. Baltimore comes into the contest at 4-3, while Tampa Bay enters at 3-4. The two teams will look to pick up an ever-so important win on a Thursday night under the lights.

There are major keys for each side, including if the Ravens can score touchdowns in the red zone as well as if the Buccaneers can get their running game going. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady will face off for the second time in their careers, with Jackson getting the best of Brady in their first matchup.

Below we look at final score predictions for Baltimore’s Week 8 game against Tampa Bay.

Kevin Oestreicher

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore offense has struggled over the past four weeks, and Tampa Bay is coming in to Thursday night with an extremely depleted defense. It feels like a great time for the Ravens to bounce back, especially when considering that quarterback Lamar Jackson is due for a big game.

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 20

Steve Rudden

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Even though this is a game on a short week, the Ravens will come into the contest ready to compete. Quarterback Lamar Jackson throws three touchdown passes and the defense keeps the the struggling Buccaneers offense at bay.

Ravens 31, Buccaneers 17