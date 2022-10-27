ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two key Ravens players deemed questionable to return vs. Buccaneers in Week 8

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251FIB_0ipW0kVL00

The Baltimore Ravens playing on a short week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. Tight end Mark Andrews didn’t practice for the entirety of the week due to a knee injury, but left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

Later in the first half, the team also announced that cornerback Marlon Humphrey is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. It would be a big blow to the defense if Humphrey has to miss any extended period of time.

Update: Humphrey returned to the game to start the second half

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans held tryouts with four defensive linemen on Tuesday

Despite many fans wanting the team to make some kind of move before the trade deadline, the Tennessee Titans ultimately chose to stand pat with their current roster as is. However, the team did work out a few players on Tuesday, according to the league’s transactions wire. Tennessee brought in defensive tackles Darrion Daniels, Christopher Hinton, and Donovan Jeter, along with nose tackle David Moa.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

After the eighth full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the back half of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 8, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Jets: Wednesday injury reports

RB Taiwan Jones (knee) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) Notes: White was not listed on the actual injury report, which means he was a full participant despite Bills coach Sean McDermott calling him “day-to-day.” … Milano, Poyer, Edmunds were all new additions to the report. … Brown did not play in Week 8 vs. the Packers.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy