Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Trick-or-Treat Street

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween festivities happened around the Grand Valley Monday evening. The Palisade Trick-or-Treat Street event brought families to Downtown Palisade for some trick-or-treating fun. Instead of going door to door, kids went from business to business. “This is our third year at trick-or-treat street,” said Lauren...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction has begun to “deck the halls”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has started to “deck the halls” downtown with lights for the winter holidays. Parks and Recreation staff members can be seen dressing up the trees along Main Street and Colorado Avenue with holiday lights. “Community members look forward...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gretchen’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gretchen!. Gretchen is a three-year-old Pitbull who was found as a stray. While Gretchen is short in stature she makes up a whopping sixty pounds of muscle. She is fairly l laid back but loves to explore and has the energy to keep up with anyone.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

