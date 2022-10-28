Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
HUD awards $7 million to Lake Charles for disaster recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $841 million to Louisiana for housing needs related to 2021 natural disasters. $3,038,000 to Baton Rouge.
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday.
KPLC TV
Louisiana Right to Life defends state’s abortion law
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ben Clapper, spokesperson for Louisiana Right to Life, played a significant role in drafting Louisiana’s current abortion law. He spent Monday, Oct. 31 defending it. “I would just like to address that our laws are very clear. They’ve always been aimed at protecting babies...
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public. Louisiana – Shreveport Police Department revealed on November 1, 2022, that officers were contacted on June 20, 2022, in regard to a report of an obscenity that happened on June 18, 2022. Employees at a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue stated that a suspect was seen on camera performing obscene actions inside the establishment in full view of the public. This suspect has yet to be apprehended.
Louisiana physician, LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally.
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
wbrz.com
Suspect spent months on the run after Louisiana killing, later arrested 1,500 miles away
BOGALUSA - A Texas man implicated in a deadly drive-by shooting in south Louisiana was arrested in another state Tuesday after spending over two months evading law enforcement. The Bogalusa Police Department said the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Myers, was one of at least three people involved in the Aug. 23...
KPLC TV
More than 363,000 Louisiana residents vote early for Nov. 8 election
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Twelve percent of voters in Louisiana chose to vote early ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Of the state’s more than 3 million registered voters, 363,009 of them participated in early voting. Here are the early voting numbers from around Southwest Louisiana:. Allen Parish:...
KSAT 12
Woman extradited to Texas after handcuffed, malnourished kids escaped home, report says
A woman whose twin children were found handcuffed and malnourished after they escaped their Houston-area home has been extradited to Texas. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, appeared in a Harris County court on Sunday and was charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
Missing Texas woman found safe in New Orleans after lengthy search
A Houston-area woman reported missing in New Orleans in September has been found alive. The Brazoria County, Texas, sheriff’s office says Michelle Reynolds is “alive and well,” after being located by Louisiana State Police.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area
HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
wbrz.com
After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges
HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
theadvocate.com
La. Literature: Book sheds light on 2 racially-charged tragedies in 1922 Louisiana
"For All Those Men: When the KKK Threatened to Take Control of Louisiana" by John Warner Smith, UL Press, 116 pages. Former poet laureate John Warner Smith bases his new courtroom drama on two historical, tragic events which happened in Louisiana in the summer of 1922. In the southern part...
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
KPLC TV
Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities. The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable...
Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrest Texas man during traffic stop; allegedly possessed over 30 Xanax pills
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line. […]
KPLC TV
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That’s the maximum the judge could have imposed. Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which...
theadvocate.com
Bob Marshall: The speckled trout limit in Louisiana is 25, but it's 3 in Texas. Here's why.
Decades ago Fram, the maker of auto oil filters, came up with one of the greatest marketing slogans ever: “Pay us now, or pay us later.”. Everyone could relate to that. Do the necessary maintenance now or face much higher costs later. That slogan keeps coming to mind when...
