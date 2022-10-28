ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

Louisiana Right to Life defends state’s abortion law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ben Clapper, spokesperson for Louisiana Right to Life, played a significant role in drafting Louisiana’s current abortion law. He spent Monday, Oct. 31 defending it. “I would just like to address that our laws are very clear. They’ve always been aimed at protecting babies...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public. Louisiana – Shreveport Police Department revealed on November 1, 2022, that officers were contacted on June 20, 2022, in regard to a report of an obscenity that happened on June 18, 2022. Employees at a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue stated that a suspect was seen on camera performing obscene actions inside the establishment in full view of the public. This suspect has yet to be apprehended.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSAT 12

Woman extradited to Texas after handcuffed, malnourished kids escaped home, report says

A woman whose twin children were found handcuffed and malnourished after they escaped their Houston-area home has been extradited to Texas. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, appeared in a Harris County court on Sunday and was charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area

HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
wbrz.com

After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges

HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities. The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable...
OAKDALE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrest Texas man during traffic stop; allegedly possessed over 30 Xanax pills

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line. […]
MONROE, LA
KPLC TV

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That’s the maximum the judge could have imposed. Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which...
KANSAS STATE

