The Pistons are coming off a loss in a nail-biter at Fiserv Forum against the Milwaukee Bucks. If not for Jrue Holiday's game-winning three-pointer to put Detroit away in the final minute, the Pistons had a legitimate chance to win this game. A two-point loss to an undefeated Eastern Conference powerhouse is an incredible testament to the growth and grit of this team. Following Monday's loss, the Pistons will have the opportunity to get one back in tonight's rematch, in which Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks squad will host Detroit yet again. Riding the All-Star level play from Cade Cunningham, this exhibition presents itself as a matchup that could turn the tide of Detroit's season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO