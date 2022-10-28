ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
saturdaytradition.com

Detroit Lions GM makes interesting claim about TJ Hockenson trade

The Detroit Lions made a move at the trade deadline, shipping TJ Hockenson to NFC North rival Minnesota in exchange for a package of draft picks. On Wednesday, Detroit DM Brad Holmes made an interesting claim about the deal. Many speculated the deal was a result of the continued struggles...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Sanders shares reaction to son's Michigan State hoops debut

Barry Sanders was thrilled to his son playing college basketball. A really cool moment happened the other night in the Michigan State exhibition game. Nick Sanders, the son of the Hall of Fame NFL running back, entered the game in the closing minutes wearing his father’s famous No. 20.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

PFF includes 5 B1G stars on Team of the Week following Week 9

There were plenty of great games to watch in Week 9. Pro Football Focus chose the best players from around the country after what took place. The B1G had five players make this week’s team. All the players from the conference were either from Ohio State or Michigan. The Buckeyes had three players selected compared to the Wolverines’ two, however.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy