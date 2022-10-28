Read full article on original website
Related
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Lockett appears to take a dig at Russell Wilson following Seahawks win
Tyler Lockett appeared to take a shot at Russell Wilson Sunday afternoon following the Seahawks’ win over the New York Giants. Seattle has found a groove as of late through Geno Smith at quarterback. Smith, of course, replaced Wilson when he was traded to Denver ahead of this season.
saturdaytradition.com
New video sheds alternate angle on Michigan Stadium's tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
Things turned ugly quickly after the Week 9 rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State. Afterward in the tunnel, multiple Spartans were caught video in what appeared to be an attack on one Wolverine player. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled the incident an “assault” and said a...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins adds to impressive consecutive TD streak after win over Cardinals
Kirk Cousins has one of the better streaks in the NFL for quarterbacks this season. Cousins has now thrown a TD pass in 37 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday thanks to Cousins’ 232 yards passing and 2 touchdowns....
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports' Jerry Palm includes 9 B1G teams following Week 9
College football bowl projections are getting updated coming out of Week 9 with CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm releasing his latest outlook. Those projections include 1 B1G team in the College Football Playoff and another pair of B1G programs in New Year’s Six Bowls. According to Palm, he has...
saturdaytradition.com
Detroit Lions GM makes interesting claim about TJ Hockenson trade
The Detroit Lions made a move at the trade deadline, shipping TJ Hockenson to NFC North rival Minnesota in exchange for a package of draft picks. On Wednesday, Detroit DM Brad Holmes made an interesting claim about the deal. Many speculated the deal was a result of the continued struggles...
saturdaytradition.com
Dusty Dvoracek highlights 2 B1G standouts as Dominant Defenders of Week 9
Dusty Dvoracek, of ESPN, recently included 2 B1G standouts in his list of ‘Dominant Defenders’ from Week 9. Dvoracek, who was a defensive lineman, ranks the best defenders from each week of college football. Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau came in at No. 1 and Illinois’ Sydney Brown came...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football announces Offensive, Defensive Players of the Game following Week 9 win
Ohio State got the job done against a ranked opponent for the first time this season. Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 on Saturday, further asserting its dominance in the B1G East. The Buckeyes released their Players of the Game from offense and defense. The defensive MVP was an obvious...
saturdaytradition.com
Rashod Bateman receives disappointing injury update from Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh
Rashod Bateman won’t be on the field for the Baltimore Ravens anytime soon. The former Minnesota standout will be out a few weeks with a foot injury. Bateman suffered the setback in last Thursday night’s victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bateman was a first-round selection by the...
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau reacts to landing recognition from LeBron James during Week 9 performance
JT Tuimoloau had a big day against Penn State. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end had a dominating game against the Nittany Lions with 6 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, a forced fumble and 2 interceptions. One of Tuimoloau’s picks resulted in a return that sealed the Buckeyes’ win....
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Sanders shares reaction to son's Michigan State hoops debut
Barry Sanders was thrilled to his son playing college basketball. A really cool moment happened the other night in the Michigan State exhibition game. Nick Sanders, the son of the Hall of Fame NFL running back, entered the game in the closing minutes wearing his father’s famous No. 20.
saturdaytradition.com
PFF includes 5 B1G stars on Team of the Week following Week 9
There were plenty of great games to watch in Week 9. Pro Football Focus chose the best players from around the country after what took place. The B1G had five players make this week’s team. All the players from the conference were either from Ohio State or Michigan. The Buckeyes had three players selected compared to the Wolverines’ two, however.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum addresses MSU altercation: 'I wouldn't have felt good ganging up on a couple players'
Blake Corum was one of the Michigan players who talked about the recent fight with Michigan State in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The fight happened after the Wolverines won 29-7 and players were walking back to their locker rooms. Corum gave his thoughts on what happened at Monday’s press conference....
