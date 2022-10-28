Experts say pets are also often victims of domestic abuse

It's no secret that the folks at A Pet Spa Grooming in Palm Harbor are animal lovers.

"That's actually a requirement to work here, is you have to love pets," said the spa owner Christine Bernauer

And because of that love, this Domestic Violence Awareness month, they're sharing the facts on the unfortunate connection our furry loved ones often have to domestic abuse.

"Pets are not immune to domestic violence," said Bernauer

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) , 71 percent of survivors that entered domestic violence shelters reported that their abuser threatened, injured or killed family pets.

WFTS

The NCADV goes on to say that abusers will often do this to "punish" the victim for leaving them or trying to.

"I had a friend that went through domestic violence and that was always a concern of hers because he would threaten the animals and that would hold that over her head," said spa customer Rhonda Koch.

It's a heartbreaking trend that often makes leaving tricky, especially if they can't find a pet-friendly shelter.

And it's one that can also lead to the escalation of violence for human victims.

WFTS

To help break the cycle, Bernauer says she wants to share information and her sister, Nicole Beverly's own story of survival.

"I consider her now a warrior, not just a survivor but a warrior because she has taken her story publicly," said Bernauer.

Bernauer's spa is also selling copies of a book that Beverly wrote about her experience . It's a story that is also being turned into a movie.

And she says, ultimately, they want survivors out there to know they're not alone—and that there's help out in the community.

"There are ways to help you, there are ways out. Don't give up hope," said Bernauer.

If you are looking for help, The Spring of Tampa Bay has resources for survivors, which include help making arrangements for pets.

The Dawn Center in Hernando county also has resources for survivors, including a pet-friendly shelter.