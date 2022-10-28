Read full article on original website
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes
BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
U.S. Coast guard dredging Mississippi River to help with historic low
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Mississippi River is recording low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the low level revealed a ferry that sank more than a century ago as well as the underbelly of the USS Kidd. Though water levels are usually low around this...
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
Louisiana reports record-breaking return of unclaimed property to residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is breaking records with the return of unclaimed property to residents. According to State Treasurer John Schroder, 5,500 claims were recently filed within a period of 24 hours. “Louisiana is outpacing other states across the nation in efforts to return unclaimed property to its...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Spectacular Blood Moon Coming for Election Day in Louisiana
If you love to watch spectacular things happening in space, you will want to get up very early on election day, November 8 to check out a Lunar eclipse. We will get to experience the first ever election day Blood Moon Lunar eclipse on that day. We had another lunar...
Countdown to Nov. 8: What you need to know heading to Louisiana polls
As Your Local Election Headquarters, WGNO is here to provide you with the information you need to cast an informed vote, then provide you live election results as the votes are being counted. Here's everything you need to know as you head to the polls.
The Most Common Fast Food Chain in Louisiana Isn’t What You Think
A recent survey by the website Stacker seems to suggest that Louisiana loves fast food however the most common fast food franchise in the state isn't the one you probably thought of first. The Stacker study used data that was collected at Georgia Tech University. Which by the way is home to one of my favorite fast food places, Waffle House, but no, the Waffle House didn't top the list in Louisiana.
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Louisiana?
NEW ORLEANS — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled...
What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments
Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
Early voting ends today; see the numbers so far
Since early voting started last week, about 10 percent of Louisiana's registered voters have cast a ballot.
Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000
There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
TROPICS UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 forms in Caribbean, NOT a threat to SW Louisiana
Caribbean Sea (KPLC) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking in the Caribbean has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 by the National Hurricane Center. This means the system does not yet have a closed center of circulation but is expected to develop one shortly. Once it does, the next name on the list will be Lisa. The system is located a couple hundred miles southeast of Jamaica as of Sunday night.
Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say
NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
