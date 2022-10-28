ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen

Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
KTBS

Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes

BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish

MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

The Most Common Fast Food Chain in Louisiana Isn’t What You Think

A recent survey by the website Stacker seems to suggest that Louisiana loves fast food however the most common fast food franchise in the state isn't the one you probably thought of first. The Stacker study used data that was collected at Georgia Tech University. Which by the way is home to one of my favorite fast food places, Waffle House, but no, the Waffle House didn't top the list in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments

Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
CADDO PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

TROPICS UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 forms in Caribbean, NOT a threat to SW Louisiana

Caribbean Sea (KPLC) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking in the Caribbean has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 by the National Hurricane Center. This means the system does not yet have a closed center of circulation but is expected to develop one shortly. Once it does, the next name on the list will be Lisa. The system is located a couple hundred miles southeast of Jamaica as of Sunday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say

NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
LOUISIANA STATE

