WalkSalina Sweepstakes part of Kansas Mobility Week
The re-launch of the WalkSalina website calls for some celebration and we are doing just that with the WalkSalina Sweepstakes in conjunction with the 2nd Annual Kansas Mobility Week, Nov. 6-12. The WalkSalina website, originally launched in September 2013, encourages exercise and learning about the city’s historic downtown. The website...
Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on $15M housing project
Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."
Schmidt Foundation donates $50,000 to campaign encouraging Salina pride
The Love Salina community campaign received a $50,000 gift at the recent first quarterly Salina Chamber of Commerce Builders Breakfast. Ben Waters, the regional manager of Eagle Communications' radio, digital, and creative markets in Salina, Manhattan, and Junction City, presented the check on behalf of The Schmidt Foundation. In Salina, Eagle Communications owns 99KG, 94.5 Prime, KINA, and Salina Post.
Kansas Secretary of State warns of election misinformation
TOPEKA — Text messages being sent to Kansas voters may be misleading, if those people wait until election day to vote. On Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State's office warned of misinformation sent in text messages to voters. According to a screenshot of text message provided to Democratic Rep....
No Salina City Commission meeting today
The Salina City Commission will not meet on Monday due to the date falling on the fifth Monday of the month. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the city commission will be on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baxter, Adriyana Grace; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
Salina's Dunbar School focus of museum presentation Thursday
The history of Salina's Dunbar School will be the focus of the upcoming Smoky Hill Museum First Thursday presentation. The museum will host Dunbar School: A Legacy of Learning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The presentation will be offered both in person at the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue, and through Zoom. To watch via Zoom, register at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.
Siny Joseph: 2022 recipient of K-State Salina's McArthur Award
For her excellence in teaching and research at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, Siny Joseph is the 2022 recipient of the Rex McArthur Family Faculty Fellow Award. The annual honor recognizes a K-State Salina professor who achieves excellence in teaching, research and commitment to the college, university...
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Salina Family Healthcare Center taking scholarship applications
Salina Health Education Foundation – the parent company for Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) and Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program – is proud to open the SFHC Scholarship fund for applications, for the first time since its creation earlier this year. This scholarship program honors former Board...
SPONSORED: Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions
Are you a construction professional looking for a better opportunity?. Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions with total compensation up to $23/hour (based on experience). Apply online at https://mortonbuildings.com/careers. Or in person at the Morton Buildings office, 711 W. Diamond Drive, Salina. Stop in to learn about construction crew...
UPDATE: SES vs. Chaparral moved to Kansas Wesleyan on Friday
Due to inclement weather and projected field conditions, Friday's 2A round of 16 matchup between Southeast of Saline and Chaparral has been moved to the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University. The game will still be played as scheduled at 7:oo CT on Friday but will be held at the Graves...
SA&H: Espinoza and Lisondra's Arts Infusion residency next week
Amado Espinoza and Karen Lisondra will be in residency Nov. 7-8 in Salina area schools through the Arts Infusion Program of Salina Arts & Humanities. The residency includes a community performance that is open to the public at no charge from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the Sunflower Financial Theatre of Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue.
New senior living facility under construction in south Salina
A multi-million dollar senior living facility is under construction in south Salina. With construction underway, a ceremonial groundbreaking was conducted last week for Cedarhurst of Salina at 2601 S. Ohio Street. "We are excited to bring a brand new, state of the art senior living community to Salina," said Nick...
Salina man lands in jail after blood alcohol level found to be 4 times legal limit
A Salina man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found to have a blood alcohol level that was more than four times the legal limit. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. College Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a possible intoxicated driver in a white Mini Cooper swerving and hitting the curb multiple times. When they arrived, the found the car running in the middle of the street. The driver, identified as Korey Steinle, 24, of Salina, appeared to be passed out in the car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Stolen SUV located hours later in south Salina parking lot
An SUV stolen from a central Salina parking lot Monday was found later in the day in the southern part of the city. Officers were sent to the parking lot of Salina Regional Health Center, 400 S. Santa Fe Avenue, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday for the report of a vehicle theft. A 2013 Ford Explorer that had been left unlocked with the keys inside was missing from the parking lot, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Multiple tools, trashcan stolen from south Salina business
Police are investigating the theft of multiple of tools from a south Salina business earlier in the week. Sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, someone broke into a building at Bergkamp, Inc., 3040 Emulsion Drive, and stole nearly $9,000 worth of tools and a 55-gallon trash can, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Multiple steel items stolen from north Salina property
Police are investigating the theft of miscellaneous steel items from a north Salina property. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that a 77-year-old Salinan reported Monday that someone had stolen approximately $3,000 worth of steel items from a property in the 500 block of N. Seventh Street. Items...
Salina man arrested on requested drug charges after Monday incident
A Salina man wanted on a state parole warrant also was arrested on drug charges after an incident Monday morning in the central part of the city. Officers were sent to the 800 block of E. Crawford at 9:25 a.m. Monday for the report of a man with a large knife in his back pocket walking in the street and acting evasive, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Salina man wanted on warrant also arrested on requested drug, gun charges
A Salina man who had an active warrant was arrested Sunday night on multiple drug and firearm charges as well. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer saw David Boeschling, 24, of Salina, standing in the parking lot of the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway Boulevard, at approximately 9:20 p.m. Sunday, and knew that he had an active failure to appear warrant from Salina Municipal Court.
