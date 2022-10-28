ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston man charged after allegedly sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl he met on social media

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Jimall Brown has been charged with one count of sex trafficking a minor.

A Boston man was charged Thursday for allegedly sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl he met on social media.

Jimall Dawn Brown, 33, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of sex trafficking of a minor. He was arrested Thursday morning and arraigned in a federal court in Boston later that day.

The Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a news release that Brown met the 17-year-old girl, who was living outside Massachusetts at the time, on social media. He then allegedly coerced her to fly to Boston and “be with him” by promising her “a better life.”

But once she flew to Boston, Brown allegedly kept her from leaving by threatening her or beating her. At times, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, he yelled, slapped, beat, choked, and physically restrained her.

Brown then allegedly posted ads with pictures of the victim online and arranged “dates” for her where she was to have sex in exchange for money. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he set the pricing for the commercial sex acts she engaged in and collected all of the profit.

In March and April of this year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, Brown allegedly coerced the girl to fly to both Georgia and Nevada to have sex in exchange for money and then collected all the profit.

“We must begin to face the harsh reality that human trafficking is happening every single day in our Commonwealth and across our country,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the release.

“With my newly established Civil Rights & Human Trafficking Unit, the United States Attorney’s Office remains steadfast in our fight to combat this growing threat.”

The charge of sex trafficking of a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer with the Boston Police Department since 2006, was taken into custody early Sunday morning. A Boston police officer was arrested Sunday for allegedly destroying personal property and making threats after a domestic incident with a family member, police said. Roselyn LaCroix, who has...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

MBTA seeks shoplifting and stabbing suspect

The shoplifter allegedly stabbed a store clerk in North Station Oct. 29. MBTA Transit Police are looking to identify a person of interest implicated in an Oct. 29 stabbing and shoplifting incident. The suspect allegedly stabbed a store clerk who confronted him for shoplifting in North Station, police tweeted Sunday....
Boston

Harmony Montgomery’s mother speaks out at vigil

"I have my days where I still can't believe it. I didn't think this would be the outcome." Nearly three months after investigators concluded Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire girl last seen alive when she was 5 years old in 2019, was murdered, her mother says she is still in disbelief.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Easton police place officer on leave after shooting

No one died, but two people were sent to the hospital as a result of the shooting. An Easton police officer is on leave and the police department and Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating after an officer-involved shooting sent two people to the hospital. Easton officers responded...
EASTON, MA
Boston

4 dorm break-ins reported at Harvard University

Harvard police sent a warning to students Sunday. The Harvard University Police Department issued a warning to students after four burglaries occurred in undergraduate residences within three hours. Campus police said two of the burglaries took place at Quincy House, one at Adams House, and one at 20 DeWolfe St.,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Wastewater COVID-19 levels show promising decline

Wastewater tracking is a powerful tool used to get an early glimpse at future viral trends. Massachusetts residents bracing for a November surge of COVID-19 can breathe a sigh of relief — for now. The concentration of COVID-19 found in greater Boston’s wastewater is trending downwards, a welcome sign...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy