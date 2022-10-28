PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen badly burned in a Homecoming bonfire explosion is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday. Brandon Brzeczkowski suffered serious burns in the Oct. 14 fire in the Town of Maple Grove. His mother posted on Facebook that the family will be bringing Brandon home Wednesday. He’s been treated for weeks at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee.

