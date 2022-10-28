Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski bonfire victim set to be released from hospital Wednesday
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen badly burned in a Homecoming bonfire explosion is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday. Brandon Brzeczkowski suffered serious burns in the Oct. 14 fire in the Town of Maple Grove. His mother posted on Facebook that the family will be bringing Brandon home Wednesday. He’s been treated for weeks at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shop Divine Consign November 2-6
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens, and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is at the Waukesha County Expo Center, where they're ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield pursuit, 4 teens arrested: 'Almost smoked you guys'
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Video shows the pursuit that led to four teens being arrested in Greenfield. The pursuit started with a call that may sound familiar involving reports of a stolen Kia. Officers were surprised by who they found inside. Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, video shows a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek; 3 in custody
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Three people were arrested after a fight and stabbing at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night, Nov. 1. Two people were hurt; one with stab wounds. Police said this all started with a group being loud in the theater during a showing of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police said they found 20 bullet casings. Herron Washington's family doesn't know what led to his death, but they said someone must know something. "My daddy was a good man," said Mary Washington.
WISN
Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot inside business near 13th and Ohio
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a business when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Altercation near Milwaukee high school; 6 teens, 1 adult in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an altercation that took place near Vincent High School on N. Granville Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials say the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Multiple persons were taken into custody – including the following:. 14-year-old Milwaukee girl. 15-year-old Milwaukee girl. 16-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate initial appearance; $500K bond
MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Oct. 31. Jordan Tate appeared by video – and cash bond was set at $500,000. Tate is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 25th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 near 25th and Chambers. Police located her around 7 p.m. near 1st and Auer. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheboygan Falls mom pleads insanity to killing 8-year-old son
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her. Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional...
nbc15.com
MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan County driver left roadway, crashed, serious injuries
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Sheboygan County Tuesday evening, Nov. 1. It happened on County Road FF near Franklin Road in the Town of Herman shortly after 6:30 p.m. and involved one vehicle. Sheriff's officials said the driver lost control and went...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wanted for Kenosha murder, Stephon Hawthorne sought by police
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police need the public's help locating Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for the murder of Carl Vines. Vines, of Kenosha, died after he was shot around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 near 63rd Street and 24th Avenue. Kenosha police said Hawthorne should be considered armed and dangerous....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
WISN
Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal fire; man, boy dead: 'It's really devastating'
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a fatal fire that happened near 36th Avenue and 50th Street Sunday morning, Oct. 30. "I heard a boom and then I saw smoke," said Antwainnetta Edwards, neighbor. Neighbors woke up around 1 a.m. Sunday to flames shooting out of the upper floor...
