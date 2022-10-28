ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Man found shot dead in car at Clisby Place identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the 200 Block of Clisby Place on Wednesday. In a release, they said that they got a call of an abandoned vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Clisby Place at Hazlehurst Street. The car...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Clisby Place murder

UPDATE: The BCSO says that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 65-year-old Davis. Investigators were given information that pointed towards 34-year-old Quartez Marquis Johnson as the suspect behind the crime– Deputies were given tips that an individual that fit Johnson’s description was walking near the 4900 block of Riverside Drive– this led to deputies finding him and arresting him.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Authorities looking for suspect in weekend shooting that left Cochran man dead

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are looking for the person who shot a man Saturday night in Cochran. A Cochran Police Department news release says the shooting happened around 11 o’clock at 112 Ell Street. 24-year-old Kavontez “Taz” Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was shot there and died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital “a short time later.”
COCHRAN, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Deputies ask for public's help identifying theft suspect

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Property Investigators are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a theft case. According to the Sheriff's Office, the person seen in these pictures stole four pairs of women's Adidas pants and left the store. Deputies describe the suspect as a...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

23-year-old killed in Macon shooting Friday night

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old man later identified as Dakari Faulkner, suffering from a single gunshot wound.
MACON, GA
Nationwide Report

56-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside avenue on Thursday night. According to the officials, a 50-year-old man was driving his tractor-trailer north on Pierce Avenue. A Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old crossed the center line simultaneously.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Driver crosses center line, crashes with FedEx semi-truck in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck in Macon, involving a FedEx semi-truck, is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say a FedEx Tractor-Trailer was traveling north on...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday armed robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery. A sheriff’s office news release says it happened just after 5 p.m. at Carr’s Drive Inn Market, located at 5988 Mount Pleasant Church Road at the road’s intersection with Fulton Mill Road.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Reward offered in year old homicide case

MUSELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There is now a $2,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for the murder of Alexandra Davis. On Saturday, October 30 of last year, Davis was traveling North on Hwy 341 in Musella, when she was shot and killed. The GBI’s Perry Regional...
MUSELLA, GA
WRDW-TV

Family believes remains are those of man missing for a year

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A year after he disappeared, the family of a missing man believes his remains have been found. Around 5 p.m. Friday, a deer hunter discovered a vehicle off Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County. The vehicle came back as registered to Don Hightower, who’s been missing...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Downtown Macon packed with Trick or Treaters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Downtown Macon was packed Monday night with Trick or Treaters!. Everywhere you looked people young and old were dressed up to celebrate Halloween. From mermaids, to Spiderman, to even a dog dressed as a pumpkin: the excitement for the candy-filled holiday was felt throughout downtown. We...
MACON, GA

