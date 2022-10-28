Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
Man found shot dead in car at Clisby Place identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the 200 Block of Clisby Place on Wednesday. In a release, they said that they got a call of an abandoned vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Clisby Place at Hazlehurst Street. The car...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Clisby Place murder
UPDATE: The BCSO says that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 65-year-old Davis. Investigators were given information that pointed towards 34-year-old Quartez Marquis Johnson as the suspect behind the crime– Deputies were given tips that an individual that fit Johnson’s description was walking near the 4900 block of Riverside Drive– this led to deputies finding him and arresting him.
41nbc.com
Authorities looking for suspect in weekend shooting that left Cochran man dead
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are looking for the person who shot a man Saturday night in Cochran. A Cochran Police Department news release says the shooting happened around 11 o’clock at 112 Ell Street. 24-year-old Kavontez “Taz” Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was shot there and died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital “a short time later.”
56-year-old Macon man dies three days after car accident on Pierce Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A man involved in a car accident on Pierce Avenue has died, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 56-year-old Darrin Dwayne Lewis was pronounced dead on Sunday just before 8 p.m. The accident happened last Thursday when a tractor trailer was...
wgxa.tv
'It's a speed trap': Complaints come in over hidden signage for speed cameras in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Around town, these cameras have caused the wrong type of craze. "It's like a setup. It's like a speed trap," remarked one driver. "This is confusing and I hope everyone that receives this ticket challenges the ticket," said another driver looking at the speed signs. Leroy...
East Dublin man dies in fatal car accident on Highway 29
DUBLIN, Ga. — An East Dublin man is dead after a fatal car accident on Monday just after 8:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 29, according to a release from the Georgia State Patrol. 65-year-old Marvin Ricky Foskey was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford Explorer driven by Foskey...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Deputies ask for public's help identifying theft suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Property Investigators are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a theft case. According to the Sheriff's Office, the person seen in these pictures stole four pairs of women's Adidas pants and left the store. Deputies describe the suspect as a...
23-year-old killed in Macon shooting Friday night
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old man later identified as Dakari Faulkner, suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Houston leaders address traffic concerns as county's growth continues
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More families are moving to Houston County, and with them come more cars and more traffic. Since 2001, Houston County has completed about 60 road projects, but Chairman Tommy Stalnaker says they have more work ahead. Midday traffic in Houston County can require some patience.
56-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside avenue on Thursday night. According to the officials, a 50-year-old man was driving his tractor-trailer north on Pierce Avenue. A Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old crossed the center line simultaneously.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Driver crosses center line, crashes with FedEx semi-truck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck in Macon, involving a FedEx semi-truck, is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say a FedEx Tractor-Trailer was traveling north on...
41nbc.com
Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday armed robbery
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery. A sheriff’s office news release says it happened just after 5 p.m. at Carr’s Drive Inn Market, located at 5988 Mount Pleasant Church Road at the road’s intersection with Fulton Mill Road.
41nbc.com
Reward offered in year old homicide case
MUSELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There is now a $2,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for the murder of Alexandra Davis. On Saturday, October 30 of last year, Davis was traveling North on Hwy 341 in Musella, when she was shot and killed. The GBI’s Perry Regional...
Bibb County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled a car over near Swan Drive. Once the deputy got to the car,...
WRDW-TV
Family believes remains are those of man missing for a year
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A year after he disappeared, the family of a missing man believes his remains have been found. Around 5 p.m. Friday, a deer hunter discovered a vehicle off Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County. The vehicle came back as registered to Don Hightower, who’s been missing...
Hunter finds missing Georgia man's car, Laurens County Sheriff and GBI find remains nearby
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A deer hunter was out walking the woods on Friday when they discovered a vehicle that resembled one of a missing person in Johnson County. In a press release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said that the hunter found it off of Highway 319. The...
WMAZ
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children
Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a dental practice in Macon, will pay up for your candy pile.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
'Thank you from the bottom of our hearts': Macon coffee shop has bittersweet goodbye
MACON, Ga. — For some, visiting their favorite coffee shop is the best part of their day. However, one downtown Macon shop is closing its doors for the rest of the year after nine years in business. No one is sadder to see it go than co-owner Kevin Reaves.
41nbc.com
Downtown Macon packed with Trick or Treaters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Downtown Macon was packed Monday night with Trick or Treaters!. Everywhere you looked people young and old were dressed up to celebrate Halloween. From mermaids, to Spiderman, to even a dog dressed as a pumpkin: the excitement for the candy-filled holiday was felt throughout downtown. We...
Comments / 0