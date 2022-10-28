UPDATE: The BCSO says that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 65-year-old Davis. Investigators were given information that pointed towards 34-year-old Quartez Marquis Johnson as the suspect behind the crime– Deputies were given tips that an individual that fit Johnson’s description was walking near the 4900 block of Riverside Drive– this led to deputies finding him and arresting him.

MACON, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO