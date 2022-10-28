Read full article on original website
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5
Pittsburgh1400—5 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5, 0:30. 2, Boston, Coyle 4 (Frederic, Greer), 5:19. 3, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno), 13:20. Penalties_Carlo, BOS (Interference), 14:29; Pettersson, PIT (High Sticking), 16:32; Pastrnak, BOS (Interference), 17:56. Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 5 (Joseph, McGinn), 1:47. 5, Pittsburgh, Archibald 2 (Rutta, McGinn), 8:42. 6,...
Edmonton 7, Nashville 4
Edmonton412—7 First Period_1, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Granlund, Duchene), 0:34. 2, Edmonton, Kane 3 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 4:14. 3, Edmonton, Kane 4 (Draisaitl, Yamamoto), 7:25. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Bouchard, Hyman), 7:51. 5, Edmonton, Ryan 1 (Shore, Barrie), 14:58. Second Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Draisaitl), 7:26 (pp). 7, Nashville, Johansen 4...
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Palmieri, Nelson), 17:35 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Wahlstrom (Interference), 2:56; Cizikas, NYI (Match Penalty), 2:56; Khaira, CHI (Tripping), 11:44; Athanasiou, CHI (Interference), 14:58; Dickinson, CHI (Misconduct), 17:23. Second Period_None. Penalties_Wahlstrom, NYI (Tripping), 16:08; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding Stick), 18:18. Third Period_2,...
Vegas 3, Washington 2
Washington1100—2 First Period_1, Washington, Johansson 3 (Ovechkin, Strome), 3:39 (pp). 2, Vegas, Eichel 5 (Stephenson, Pietrangelo), 18:55 (pp). Penalties_Howden, LV (Slashing), 3:01; Marchessault, LV (Roughing), 16:17; Fehervary, WSH (Boarding), 16:17; Gustafsson, WSH (Holding), 18:22. Second Period_3, Washington, van Riemsdyk 1 (Strome), 1:01. Penalties_None. Third Period_4, Vegas, Carrier 2 (Karlsson,...
Minnesota 4, Montreal 1
Minnesota031—4 First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, Minnesota, Shaw 2 (Eriksson Ek), 1:09. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 7 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy), 3:29 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 8 (Jost, Rossi), 14:55. Penalties_Armia, MTL (Interference), 2:37; Slafkovsky, MTL (Tripping), 4:22; Boldy, MIN (Holding), 8:50; Montreal bench, served by Caufield (Delay of Game), 14:55.
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Gambrell 1, 5:44. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 1:57; Watson, OTT (Fighting), 1:57; Stutzle, OTT (Charging), 6:12; Kelly, OTT (Interference), 19:27. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 2 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 3:17 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Joseph 1, 12:21 (sh). Penalties_Sanderson, OTT (High Sticking), 1:42; Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking),...
Seattle 5, Calgary 4
Calgary022—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Soucy 1 (Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky), 14:58. Second Period_2, Calgary, Zadorov 2 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 6:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 5 (Weegar, Tanev), 8:14. 4, Seattle, Geekie 3 (Oleksiak), 13:10. Third Period_5, Calgary, Toffoli 4 (Lindholm), 1:34. 6, Calgary, Lewis 2 (Ritchie), 1:51. 7, Seattle, Sprong 2 (Bjorkstrand, Wennberg),...
Anaheim 6, San Jose 5
San Jose2210—5 Anaheim won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 1 (Shattenkirk), 5:16. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 7 (Svechnikov, Hertl), 6:18. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 8 (Megna, Sturm), 6:41. 4, Anaheim, Vatrano 4 (Lundestrom, Silfverberg), 10:52. 5, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (Shattenkirk, Zegras), 19:45. Penalties_Comtois, ANA (Holding), 8:55; Svechnikov, SJ (Roughing), 8:55.
N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0
Overtime_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 4 (Zibanejad), 4:07. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-4-8-0_19. N.Y. Rangers 9-14-7-6_36. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 5-0-2 (36 shots-35 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 6-0-2 (19-19). A_17,206 (18,006). T_2:31. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Dan Kelly.
Philadelphia 7, Houston 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Hensley in the 9th. LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), off McCullers Jr.; Bohm (1), off McCullers Jr.; Marsh (1), off McCullers Jr.; Schwarber (1), off McCullers Jr.; Hoskins (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Harper 2 (2), Bohm (3), Marsh (1), Schwarber 2 (2), Hoskins (1). Runners...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m. Florida at...
Arizona 3, Florida 1
Arizona012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Lundell, FLA (Hooking), 5:06; Bennett, FLA (Interference), 14:47; Fischer, ARI (Interference), 19:10; Bennett, FLA (Cross Checking), 19:54; Stecher, ARI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:54. Second Period_1, Florida, White 3 (Bennett, Mahura), 8:24. 2, Arizona, Crouse 4 (Guenther, Maccelli), 13:47 (pp). Penalties_Fischer, ARI (Tripping), 4:42; Carlsson, FLA (Hooking), 12:16;...
Chicago 108, Brooklyn 99
CHICAGO (108) DeRozan 8-21 3-3 20, P.Williams 5-10 2-2 12, Vucevic 3-8 1-2 7, Dosunmu 7-11 2-2 17, LaVine 10-21 4-4 29, Jones Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Caruso 1-4 1-2 4, Dragic 4-8 3-4 15. Totals 39-89 18-21 108. BROOKLYN (99) Durant 9-17 12-12 32, O'Neale...
New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2
Vancouver011—2 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 5 (Hughes, Bratt), 4:36 (pp). 2, New Jersey, McLeod 1 (Wood, Bastian), 18:04. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Mercer 4 (Sharangovich), 9:25 (sh). 4, New Jersey, Sharangovich 3 (Marino, Boqvist), 11:37. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 7 (Hughes, Miller), 16:23 (pp). Third Period_6, Vancouver, Horvat 8...
Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2
Dallas140—5 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 4 (Robertson, Benn), 6:49 (pp). Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Fiala 3 (Grundstrom, Doughty), 5:21. 3, Dallas, Robertson 5 (Heiskanen, Hintz), 9:01 (pp). 4, Dallas, Seguin 3 (Heiskanen, Gurianov), 10:17. 5, Dallas, Hintz 5, 10:31. 6, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 4 (Arvidsson, Danault), 14:37 (pp). 7, Dallas, Pavelski 5 (Robertson, Benn), 18:37 (pp).
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 28-Nov. 3
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Nashville looks to stop road losing streak, takes on Calgary
Nashville Predators (3-5-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames. Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record at home...
Miami 116, Golden State 109
GOLDEN STATE (109) D.Green 2-3 0-0 5, Wiggins 8-12 1-2 21, Looney 2-2 0-0 4, Curry 7-14 5-5 23, Thompson 7-19 1-1 19, J.Green 4-11 1-1 9, Jerome 2-4 2-2 8, Wiseman 2-4 1-2 5, Moody 2-5 0-0 6, Poole 3-10 2-4 9. Totals 39-84 13-17 109. MIAMI (116) Butler...
Today in Sports History-Rice 1st in NFL to 1,000 receptions
1899 — Jim Jeffries beats Sailor Tom Sharkey to retain the world heavyweight title after referee George Siler stops the fight in the 25th round at the Greater New York Athletic Club. 1934 — Lou Gehrig wins the American League Triple Crown after hitting .363 with 49 HR, and...
Oklahoma City 116, Orlando 108
ORLANDO (108) Banchero 6-13 3-3 15, Bol 4-6 4-4 13, Carter Jr. 10-15 8-8 30, F.Wagner 8-18 3-3 20, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 2-3 0-0 6, Bamba 1-4 0-0 2, Hampton 4-7 0-0 10, Houstan 1-5 0-0 3, K.Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Suggs 3-14 2-2 9. Totals 39-87 20-20 108.
